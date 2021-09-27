Sabina Nessa: Man charged with killing London teacher | UK News





A man has been charged with the murder of primary school teacher Sabina Nessa, who was found dead in a park near her home in South London.

Kosh Selamai, 36, was arrested by police in Eastbourne, east Sussex, early Sunday morning, just over a week after the body of the 28-year-old teacher was found. He is due to appear in Willesden Magistrates Court on Tuesday on a murder charge.

Nessa reportedly left her home in Kidbrook, southeast London, around 8:30pm on Friday, September 17th. Police believe she was heading to the Depot bar in Pegler Square in Kidbrook Village to meet her friend, but she did not arrive.

Police received a call on Sept. 18 after her body was found near the OneSpace Community Center in Cator Park on Kidbrook Park Road, close to her home, around 5:30 p.m.

The Met homicide detective filed a file of evidence against the Crown Prosecution Service’s indictment decision on Monday.

Lisa Ramsarran, Deputy Director of CPS, said: Prosecutors have given the Metropolitan Police Department authority to charge Koci Selamaj, 36, with one count of murder. The charges relate to the murder of 28-year-old primary school teacher Sabina Nessa on Friday, September 17, 2021, in Kidbrook, southeast London.

Metropolitan Police said earlier on Sunday, September 26, around 3 a.m. in East Sussex, a man had been arrested on a murder charge.

The Met said in a statement that Selamaj lived on Terminus Road in Eastbourne, where there had been police activity in recent days after his arrest.

Two other men, 38 and 41, were arrested by police investigating the deaths of teachers and were released after being questioned.

The Nessas family expressed their grief after her body was found. Her sister Jebina said: We have lost a wonderful, caring, beautiful sister who left this world too early. She didn’t have her 29th birthday next month.

Sabina loved her family. We lost a sister, parents lost a daughter, and my daughters lost a wonderful and caring aunt who loved them so much.

Words cannot describe how we feel. It seems that we are stuck in a bad dream and can’t get out of it. Our world has been shattered. We were simply speechless. No family should go through what we are going through.

The incident has rekindled the debate over the safety of women and girls on British streets.

Shaheen Mia, Nessas’ uncle, said last week: We hope that what happened to Sabina doesn’t happen to anyone else. We don’t want another mother’s heart to be empty or full of deep sorrow, or to see tears in the eyes of a father.

