



A Dutch trade union official succinctly summed up why no one in the EU is in a hurry to get out of the UK’s fuel crisis on Monday morning. Edwin Atema of the Dutch Trade Union Confederation (FNV) said the EU workers we’re talking about won’t go to the UK to get a short-term visa to get out of the UK self-made framework.

Atema didn’t elaborate on the nature of the chaos in her Radio 4 interview, but it was clear that Brexit wasn’t necessary, so she didn’t have to. For the EU, fuel crises like empty supermarket shelves are a direct result of Britain’s exit from the bloc. It may have taken longer than many expected, but EU politicians and officials believe that some aftermath was inevitable after Britain cut off its most important trading partner.

In a speech on Monday morning after his party won the German elections on Sunday, SPD leader Olaf Scholz also spoke silently about Brexit. He said he couldn’t send a German truck driver to the UK to solve the crisis. We worked very hard to convince the British not to leave the Union. Now they have made a different decision and I hope they can manage the issues coming from him.

An empty fuel pump is seen in the front yard of a BP garage in Leigh on Sea, Essex on Monday (Photo: John Keeble/Getty Images)

But it was left to the most outspoken Frances European Minister Clment Beauneto on Monday morning. Every day we see an intellectual scam called Brexit, he told France 2 television.

British politicians have been reluctant to blame the Brexit crisis, but Labor Prime Minister Rachel Reeves said on Monday morning that Brexit was clearly the cause of the HGV driver shortage.

The government pointed to other factors driving the crisis, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the global crisis caused by soaring energy prices. The EU is also wrestling with a six-fold jump in wholesale gas prices in Spain and elsewhere, and the epidemic still remains in the bloc. But stores in the EU are still supplying, fuel is still being supplied, no long lines at gas stations, no punch-ups at the pumps.

The UK’s challenge goes beyond the government providing temporary visas to foreign truck drivers to solve supply chain problems. It is now more difficult and expensive to trade with the EU. A new layer of bureaucracy between the UK and Europe on issues from customs declarations to filling out agricultural standard forms is hampering cross-border trade and transport as well as worker movement. .

The pandemic, energy crisis and Brexit have all caused the perfect storm in the UK, but the latter is considered uniquely self-inflicted. Sam Lowe, a senior research fellow at the Center for European Reform think tank in London, says that often things happen for several reasons at the same time. But it would be odd if Britain’s erection of significant barriers to trade with its most important trading partners had no effect. I mean, marriage requires rethinking everything we think we know about the benefits of free trade.

