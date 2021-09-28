US Environment Agency urged by 21 states to toughen rewrite of vehicle emissions





Signage is visible at the headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, DC, United States, on May 10, 2021. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

WASHINGTON, Sept.27 (Reuters) – A group of 21 state attorneys general, the District of Columbia and several major U.S. cities have urged the Biden administration to finalize much stricter vehicle emissions rules than proposed.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) called in August to reverse the relaxation of Trump-era vehicle emissions rules with a new plan to increase efficiency by 10% over the course of model year 2023 and aim for an average fleet of 52 miles per gallon (mpg) by 2026.

But states and cities want tougher rules that say automakers have enough time to meet tougher rules.

“There is no need to wait to demand further deployment of these technologies or to delay the massive economic and public health benefits of reducing these emissions,” wrote the state attorneys general, led by California and joined by New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Denver and others.

“The EPA must start now to tackle the devastating risks of climate change and the permanent damage facing communities,” they said.

Other signatory states include New York, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania.

The American Council for an Energy Efficient Economy (ACEEE) also called for more stringency in separate comments, arguing that the standard proposed by the EPA “is too low.”

The ACEEE said the EPA’s analysis showed “that the proposed rule will only lead to an 8% electric vehicle market share by MA 2026”.

It was too low to meet President Joe Biden’s goal of 50 percent electric vehicles by 2030, he said in his official comments on the proposal.

General Motors said it supports the “emissions reduction targets” of the EPA’s proposal, which it called “historically strict”, but did not weigh in on the EPA’s request for comment. on whether to increase the 2026 requirements.

In March 2020, Trump’s Republican administration rescinded the standards of the previous Obama administration to require only a 1.5% annual increase in efficiency until 2026. Obama had demanded annual increases of 5 %.

Trump’s rewrite imposed fuel efficiency of just 43.3 mpg in 2026.

The EPA predicts that Biden’s requirements will cost between $ 150 billion and $ 240 billion through 2025 in higher vehicle costs, but save motorists $ 120 billion to $ 250 billion in fuel costs. They will have net benefits of $ 86 billion to $ 140 billion, including other issues like improving public health and reducing pollution.

The EPA said that by 2050, the proposal would “reduce gasoline consumption by more than 290 million barrels,” a reduction of nearly 10%.

In 2020, the EPA said the Trump plan would increase U.S. oil consumption by about 500,000 barrels per day.

The transportation sector is the largest source of greenhouse emissions in the United States, accounting for 29% of total emissions. Light vehicles represent 58% of transport emissions.

Reporting by David Shepardson, editing by Rosalba O’Brien and Richard Pullin

Our Standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/us-environment-agency-urged-by-21-states-toughen-vehicle-emissions-rewrite-2021-09-27/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos