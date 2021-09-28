Offshore wind powers Northeast jobs for UK supply chain





130 million public and private sector investments have created a boom in offshore wind manufacturing as 440 jobs are created and protected in communities, environmental groups and industry in North East England. 3.8 million to prevent future offshore wind turbines affecting the UK air defense system and 2 million to develop floating offshore wind

The boom in offshore wind production is creating and protecting more than 440 jobs across northeast England thanks to 130 million government and private investments announced today (Tuesday 28 September).

Offshore wind cable manufacturer JDR Cable Systems Ltd is receiving $160 million in government funding. The offshore wind manufacturing investment support plan will invest $130 million in facilities that will develop and build components for the next generation of wind, along with the company’s private investment. turbine.

More than 440 jobs will be created as the investment will be used to build a new factory in Cambois near Blyth and protect jobs at an existing facility in Hartlepool, which will be a boon to the local economy in North East England. and protection. Of those, 270 are protected at JDR Cable Systems’ existing plant in Hartlepool, with an additional 170 being created as the company builds new production facilities in Cambois.

Motivated by an investment announced as part of the Prime Minister’s 10-point plan, the project has brought total investment from both government and private sector investments to 675 million already this year, a figure of nearly 3,600 across Humber and across the Northeast during construction. It creates and protects jobs for dogs. The UK has offshore wind power capacity to produce clean electricity, ending its dependence on coal by 2024.

The UK’s ability to use clean domestic offshore wind to power the country will increase as the UK spurs building a safe domestic renewable energy sector and reduces its dependence on unreliable fossil fuels and its exposure to volatility in global energy wholesale prices. It is set like this: Accelerate over the next 10 years.

Business and Energy Minister Kwasi Kwarteng said:

The UK offshore wind sector is a major industry success story, but we must ensure that local workers and manufacturers can fully benefit from the economic benefits of this booming industry.

This massive investment will show how the transition to a low-carbon economy can attract new industries, create jobs, reduce reliance on unreliable fossil fuels, and create export opportunities while we build greener from the pandemic. A perfect example to show

Thanks to the 130 million investment, JDR Cable Systems’ new Blyth facility will supply the Hartlepool site with state-of-the-art cable cores and high voltage submersible cables, allowing the UK to compete more effectively with foreign manufacturers and increase its presence in the market. global export market.

The construction of new ports and the development of new factories at Humber and Teesside will support the government’s ambition to build a domestic manufacturing base, while also meeting the industry’s self-imposed targets, ensuring that 60% of offshore wind farm content comes from the UK. . supply chain.

Investment Minister Gerry Grimstone said:

Just as Britain led the Industrial Revolution 200 years ago, we are now leading the Green Industrial Revolution and are building a manufacturing foundation that reflects our status as a global leader in offshore wind technology.

The UK’s clean energy sector offers tremendous potential for international investors and will help countries around the world build greener environments as our employees build the next generation of wind turbines to help deliver on our climate change commitments. You will be able to produce technology that can. future.

JDR CEO Tomasz Nowak said:

As the energy transition accelerates and the UK’s offshore wind sector continues to thrive, turbines are getting bigger and more offshore, requiring higher voltage submarine cables.

By investing in this new facility, we are excited to build on our legacy as a leading supplier of subsea cables to the marine energy sector.

We are also excited to continue our investment in the UK Northeast and provide new jobs in Cambois, Blyth and Northumberland. Our proposed facility is strategically positioned to take advantage of the largest and fastest growing marine renewable energy market in Europe.

Dan McGrail, CEO of RenewableUK, said:

The offshore wind industry is leading the Prime Minister’s green industrial revolution by creating high-quality and skilled jobs nationwide, especially in coastal areas where new opportunities are needed.

Evolving the offshore wind industry is a great example of global leadership in clean energy and opportunities for green recovery ahead of COP26. An investment like today from JDR Cables demonstrates the economic benefits of industrial scale that decarbonization brings to the UK and will help reach net zero as quickly as possible.

The next step in the energy transition should focus on increasing the speed and scale of renewable power deployments. To achieve this, it is essential to develop new approaches to planning the future grid, integrate new radar solutions, and invest in new floating wind technologies.

The government is also starting today to discuss ways to minimize the impact on local communities and the environment when power cables for offshore wind power generation are connected to shore in the future.

Analysis by the National Grid Electricity System Operator found that starting in 2030, a new, more coordinated approach to connected projects could deliver up to $3 billion in cost savings with lower bills for consumers and industry. This could also significantly reduce the cumulative environmental and social impacts that can sometimes occur to valuable coastal and marine ecosystems, loss of biodiversity, and construction-related disruptions to communities through the reduction of the infrastructure required for ocean connectivity.

Energy, Clean Growth and Climate Change Minister Greg Hands said:

The world’s leading offshore wind sector is providing clean energy to millions and opening huge opportunities for green growth, attracting investment and creating thousands of high-quality jobs across the UK.

We are committed to meeting our bold climate change goals and expanding our exposure to volatile fossil fuels while reducing them. However, we want to hear from people to ensure that linking offshore wind farms does not negatively impact local communities and the precious coastal and marine environment.

The government has also announced funding of 3.8 million in a Net Zero Innovation Portfolio (NZIP) of 1 billion to support seven innovation projects that develop technologies that will ensure that future offshore wind farms do not negatively impact the UK air defense system.

As offshore wind turbines deployed in the radar’s line of sight could have a detrimental effect on the effectiveness of air defense surveillance, this joint program between the Ministry of Business, Energy and Industry Strategy and the Defense Security Accelerator (DASA) is to ensure that future turbine deployments do not interfere with the UK’s defense capabilities. It will enable the development of the project you want to do.

Additional funding for the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapults Floating Offshore Wind Center of Excellence is also announced today, as part of a commitment to provide 1 GW of floating offshore wind capacity for the UK’s floating wind sector. 2 million delivered over 4 years to further accelerate innovation. By 2030.

Note to editors Final confirmation of the detailed contract for offshore wind manufacturing investment support and the amount of the grant fund is subject to a satisfactory due diligence phase. The funding is part of the $160 million the UK Prime Minister announced last year to further develop UK offshore wind power capacity. The funding came in March this year when the government announced an investment of up to 95 million to build two new ports in Humber and Teesside to build next-generation offshore wind projects. The first offshore wind power manufacturer to invest in the Teesside port has been identified. About 750 direct jobs were created as GE Renewable Energy built a new offshore wind blade manufacturing plant with government support. Offshore wind manufacturer SeAH Wind Ltd and Smulders Projects UK additional investment t on the Humber by Siemens Gamesa and GRI Renewable Industries, UK offshore wind manufacturing industry creating and protecting over 1,340 jobs thanks to 266 million UK government and private sector investment I saw another vitality of Business, energy and industry strategies drive the Offshore Transmission Network Review (OTNR). This will allow governments, together with a wide range of stakeholders, to explore how they can deliver the future connectivity for offshore wind in a more coordinated way to a significant number of consumers. , environmental and social benefits compared to current point-to-point approaches of maritime connectivity. The review will seek the right balance between providing coordinated transmission as quickly as possible and maintaining the required delivery rate to achieve 40 GW of offshore wind by 2030. Read and respond to the Wind Project Offshore Transmission Network Review: Enduring Regime and Multi-Purpose Interconnectors Agreement, which this government consultation builds to gather the views of the public, local authorities, environmental groups and industry about the future. NZIP Wind Farm Mitigation Phase 2 Funding Phase 1 program ended in March 2021 and provided $2.1 million in funding for six projects exploring the feasibility of technologies enabling the coexistence of wind farms and radars. Seven projects in Phase 2 are examining a variety of technologies, including radar. Representing , materials, sensors and artificial intelligence (AI), the future solution to this problem is that it could be a system of systems, not just one technology. A full list of projects receiving Phase 2 funding will be published soon.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/offshore-wind-powers-north-east-jobs-in-a-boost-for-uk-supply-chain The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos