I Wanted to Cry: Three Key Workers Hit by UK Fuel Crisis | transport





Caregivers, GPs and social workers spoke about the impact of the situation as gas stations run out and UK oil prices hit their highest in eight years, with people across the UK still unable to refill their tanks. They were doing their job with them.

I’m totally stuck

Rosie, a personal caregiver from rural Norfolk, had already had to stop seeing some of her visiting clients because of the nearly empty tank.

I couldn’t get fuel and about a quarter of the tank left, she said. I had to prioritize the customers who live closest to me and the most vulnerable. People with families nearby said they probably wouldn’t see it. I think I can go by Wednesday. Then I was totally blocked.

Worth mentioning, she said, fuel shortages could potentially be worse for people living in rural areas without public transport.

The nearest gas station is a few miles away, so you have to use fuel to get more fuel. This situation has a huge impact on people here. Nursing agencies are not prepared to care for some of the remote areas I serve.

The impact on some of the people she cares for is huge, she said. I’m worried about how the families of people I can’t meet will be managed. I have a specific family where the woman had just been discharged from the hospital a week ago. If I don’t come, her only caregiver is her 79-year-old husband. They are thankfully at the top of my list as they are only 5 miles away. But the other family is 35 miles away, and I can’t do them right now as I don’t like to disappoint them.

Not being able to get fuel is having a huge impact on people. Families may have to relocate with vulnerable relatives or stay with my clients, but hopefully all this will settle on its own when people calm down.

I told the surgery that I might not be able to go to work on Wednesday.

Somerset GP Sean Nolan tried to get some fuel on Friday before traveling to London for a weekend cycling event. I was still looking at 1 am on Saturday, but the place was either closed or empty, he said.

Outside the gas station, Dr. Sean Nolan was unable to get fuel.

When the event ended Sunday afternoon, Nolans’ car fuel gauge showed the tank was empty, but he estimated it was still enough to travel about 10 miles and agreed to take a friend home who had lost a lift to a fuel crisis. Nolan spent an hour in line at a gas station where drivers acted very aggressively, but could not get fuel.

He eventually parked his car and went to the bus stop for advice. Someone kindly gave him a large two-liter bottle of handgel to get some fuel, but the charging station was empty, he said.

After some time he met three men who were leaving the church after dinner service, and they said the van had fuel. The next two hours were filled with gathering stuff to suck up fuel and watching YouTube videos on how to fix vehicle safety locks. I took the tubing from the bike pump that needed sealing and used NHS gloves in my car and a face mask available.

The men who helped me were great and gave up much of my evening time. We all siphoned it and stuffed our mouths with diesel several times. How many are willing to drink diesel and get dirty to help someone they don’t know?

After finally putting two liters of fuel into the tank, Nolan arrived at a friend’s house in Twickenham around 10:30 PM.

I won’t be able to go home tomorrow and I already told my surgery that I might not be back on Wednesday, he said.

i wanted to cry

Emma of Nottinghamshire sincerely thought the government had done something to this day. I live in a rural area and the nearest gas station is about 15 miles away.

Emma, ​​a social worker in her 40s, had to cancel home visits to make sure the children were safe. She said she informed the manager who assigned the employee and hoped nothing would happen in the meantime. Emma heard that fuel had been delivered an hour ago and tried out her local Tesco gas station around 10 am on Monday. The door was closed when I got there. she said

While I was standing there unbelievably, two cars arrived, one from a community nurse in uniform and one from an elementary school teacher. We just shook our heads and asked. Now what do we do? Before jumping back into our car to continue the search. To be honest, I wanted to cry.

Emma made it home and will try again tomorrow morning. Classified as critical workers, some of us feel that we have work to do and that the children I visit are my responsibility. My hands are tied and I can’t physically go there to see them.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/sep/27/i-wanted-to-cry-three-key-workers-on-being-hit-by-the-uk-fuel-crisis

