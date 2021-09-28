US STOCKS-Wall Street Pivots Value As Treasury Yields Rise





(For a live Reuters blog on the US, UK and EU stock markets, click LIVE / or type LIVE / in a news window.)

* Economically sensitive stocks outperform the market

* Basic capital goods orders in the United States, shipments increase in August

* Indices: the Dow Jones increases by 0.41%, the S&P decreases by 0.10%, the Nasdaq by 0.45% (afternoon updates, modification of the date, of the signature)

By Stephen Culp

NEW YORK, Sept. 27 (Reuters) – Wall Street began the last week of September and the quarter with investors supporting value over growth on Monday as tech stocks, affected by rising Treasury yields, weighed on in the market at large.

Among the three major US stock indexes, the blue chip Dow Jones Industrial Average was the only winner, supported by small caps and economically sensitive transportation. The declines in mega-cap tech and tech-adjacent stocks have pushed the S&P 500 Index and the Nasdaq Composite Index into negative territory.

“What we’re seeing is a change in the season, and it’s moving to some of the more cyclical areas in the market,” said Robert Pavlik, senior portfolio manager at Dakota Wealth in Fairfield, Connecticut. “Today is an indication of what you are going to see in the future.”

Benchmark US Treasury yields rose to the benefit of rate-sensitive financials. Rising crude prices propelled energy stocks to the front of the pack.

But the rise in rates penalized some market leaders who had benefited from low rates. Microsoft Corp, Amazon.com Inc, Facebook Inc and Apple Inc slipped between 0.5% and 1.8%.

In Washington, negotiations over government funding and raising the debt ceiling intensified earlier this week which could also include a vote on US President Biden’s $ 1 trillion infrastructure bill. .

On the economic front, new durable goods orders exceeded analysts’ expectations, gaining 1.8% in August. The value of total new orders has surpassed pre-pandemic levels to a seven-year high.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 144.36 points, or 0.41%, to 34,942.36, the S&P 500 lost 4.57 points, or 0.10%, to 4,450.91 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 68.29 points, or 0.45%, to 14,979.41.

The story continues

Of the top 11 sectors in the S&P 500, healthcare and technology suffered the largest percentage losses, while energy and financials took the lead.

While the S&P 500 Value Index has underperformed growth so far this year, that gap narrowed in September as investors increasingly favored lower valued stocks that should benefit the most from. economic recovery.

The S&P 500 is on course to end its seven-month winning streak, with the prospect of rising corporate tax rates and indications from the US Federal Reserve indicating it may start to tighten its markets. accommodative monetary policies in the coming months.

Goldman Sachs strategists see potential rate hikes for companies as a hindrance to its return on equity (ROE) outlook on U.S. stocks in 2022, the broker said in a research note.

The advancing issues outnumbered the declining ones on the NYSE by a ratio of 1.59 to 1; on the Nasdaq, a ratio of 1.69 to 1 favored advances.

The S&P 500 posted 28 new 52 week highs and four new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded 91 new highs and 68 new lows.

(Reporting by Stephen Culp; Additional reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard Chang)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/us-stocks-wall-street-pivots-182239487.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos