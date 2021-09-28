UK begins discussions on joining the Pacific Trans-Pacific Free Trade Association (CPTPP) | UK News





The first round of talks about Britain joining the trans-Pacific trade bloc begins today.

The UK will attend a virtual meeting with the members of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP).

The 11 member states of the free trade agreement are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan, who replaced Liz Truss in a government reshuffle a few weeks ago, said this was “a major milestone on our path towards joining the CPTPP.”

The UK applied for membership in February and the group said the process could begin in June.

Other members had previously met to discuss applications, but Tuesday’s meeting will be the first meeting in which the UK also participates.

Trevelyan said the deal paved the way for the UK to enter the bloc, saying the deal could “create stronger relationships with longtime friends and the world’s fastest-growing economies”.

“Joining this high-level partnership will provide real opportunities for UK exporters and service providers and will help our innovators explore new and diverse markets,” she said.

“Seizing opportunities like this is the goal of Global Britain and will help bring decent work and prosperity to all parts of our country.”

Trade Minister Penny Mordant will also visit the CPTPP countries, Chile and Peru.

“We will explore deeper trade and investment relationships,” she said at a meeting with Chile’s agriculture minister and Peruvian minister and local businesses.

Image: British and Australian Prime Ministers reached a trade deal in June.

Britain has been working to secure a post-Brexit trade deal, but last week Boris Johnson thwarted hopes for an impending alliance with the US.

He rejected promises that the deal would be completed by 2024, and President Biden said there was “a lot of fish to fry”.

But Prime Minister Johnson signed a free trade agreement with Australia in June. This is the first time since leaving the European Union.

The Indian government is also keen on a similar deal with India, and the Ministry of International Trade said in August that it hopes to start negotiations by the end of the year.

