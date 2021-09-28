Women of Color in US Still Face Bigger Barriers to Work: Report | Business and Economy News





Women working in the United States are more exhausted than they were a year ago, as commitments to diversity, equity and inclusion do not translate into better work experiences for women of color, according to a report released Monday.

McKinsey & Company and LeanIn.orgs Seventh Annual Women in the Workplace Report examined data from 423 major U.S. companies, surveyed more than 65,000 employees, and interviewed people from a variety of backgrounds to take stock of how American women are doing for over a year and half of the coronavirus pandemic.

The report found that the burnout gap between women and men has nearly doubled in the past year, as in-person workplace paradigms continue to be disrupted and women take on burdens. more care due to the closure of hybrid schools and daycares.

The proportion of women who say they are often or almost always exhausted at work rose to 42% in the latest survey, 7 percentage points higher than the proportion of men, and 10 percentage points higher than last year.

Women leading teams were much more likely to be exhausted than men at the same level, Ishanna Rambachan, partner at McKinsey & Company and co-author of the study, told Al Jazeera. We see a real risk here. Women are at risk of leaving and in many cases, they are exactly the ones who have stepped up the pandemic to take on leadership roles in truly helping the office and creating a culture.

Burnout levels are reflected in surveys showing that one in three women say they have considered either downgrading their career or leaving the workforce altogether, a dramatic increase compared to one in four women who said they felt this way. during the first months of the pandemic. .

Incessant 24/7 corporate cultures are the root cause of burnout, with more than a third of employees saying they feel like they need to be available 24 hours a day. 24 and they have to work long hours to climb the corporate ladder.

What we found is that remote working will not be a panacea for attracting and retaining diverse talent, explained Rambachan. Both men and women of course want to work remotely at least one day a week. But we eliminated the commute and were now all sleeping in the office. We therefore need real safeguards and reflection on remote work. What is the day-to-day structure? When will there be times when we all step away and come back online?

Barriers for women of color

The report revealed a mismatch between the growing commitment of U.S. businesses to advancing diversity, equity, and inclusion (DCI) and the actual day-to-day experiences of women of color and women with marginalized identities.

I think we were all surprised to see that despite the increased emphasis on racial equity and the increased emphasis on diversity, equity and inclusion, the experiences of women of color do not change or change. do not improve significantly in the workplace. They experience similar frequencies and types of microaggressions as they did a few years ago, Rachel Thomas, co-founder and CEO of LeanIn.org and co-author of the study, told Al Jazeera.

On top of that, white employees are more likely this year to say they present themselves as allies. And at first glance, that’s fine, but they’re no longer likely to come across as allies and take alliance action, Thomas added. There is just a very big gap between intention and action when it comes to alliance.

In addition to micro-aggression, women of color also experience higher levels of othering as well as more disrespectful behaviors ranging from being interrupted or spoken to more than others, to feeling that they are meant to be. speaking on behalf of everyone who shares their identity, which contributes to higher levels of burnout.

Microaggression is, by definition, everyday discrimination, Thomas said. What happens is that over time the micro-attacks really build up and create work experiences for women who start to feel untenable. It is only common sense that if you are the victim of a lot of daily discrimination and a lot of daily slights and other behaviors, it is going to wreak havoc on you.

The report found that women who regularly experience micro-aggression are twice as likely as those who do not experience burnout and more than twice as likely to report negative feelings about their job.

There is already a broken rung in the rise of women to management positions: for every 100 men promoted to management, only 86 women are. And this gap is even more pronounced for women of color. According to the study, only 12% of managers in 2021 are women of color, compared to 42% who are white men.

This led to one in eight women of color claiming to be a double, the only female and the only person of her race or ethnicity in the room at work. This lack of diversity contributes to women’s experiences of micro-aggression, which are occurring at the same rate as two years ago, according to the report.

Asian women who are only doubles are more likely to report experiencing micro-assault at work, according to the report, and one in four Asian women said they had been personally affected by racial trauma in the past year in the middle of the rise of anti-Asian prejudices as the disease spread. coronavirus, the first cases of which were reported in China.

Black women face the most disproportionate barriers to career advancement, according to the study, and experience the most micro-aggression as well as bias in hiring and promotions. Sixty percent of black women said they had been affected by racial trauma in the past year.

Latin women reported having less flexibility in their work time and spending more time on housework and care than other women, with 43% reporting spending more than five hours per week on housework, compared to 34% women in general.

Latinas were also more likely to report caring for children as well as an elderly family member, according to the report. This, combined with the lack of flexibility to take time off for family or personal reasons, has led many people to consider leaving the workforce or downgrading their careers.

IED disconnect

As companies push for DCI, much of the work of recruiting and supporting diverse talent falls on women in addition to their regular workloads with little formal recognition of the time or commitment it takes.

According to the study, around 20 percent of female leaders reported spending a lot of time on DCI jobs that are not essential to their job, compared to less than 10 percent of men at the same level.

Additionally, women of color, women with disabilities, and LGBTQ + women were more likely to report spending time on DCI responsibilities that were outside of their job, according to the study.

And not all corporate DCI initiatives are created equal. While 60% of employees say their companies prioritize racial diversity, only 25% say their companies prioritize people with disabilities in DCI’s efforts.

While the majority of companies say it is important to foster diversity and employee well-being, only 25% agree that it works substantially in their formal review process.

This discrepancy can mean that when it comes time for managers to review an employee’s work and make recommendations on potential raises, promotions, or other advancement opportunities, all the time and emotional work that women devoted is not valued as much as more quantitative goals.

