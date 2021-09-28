Restaurants and hotels are putting pressure on UK ministers to relax employee visa rules.





employment update

Join myFT Daily Digest and be the first to know about jobs.

More than 65 hospitality leaders, including Savoy and Soho House, have warned the UK government that the industry is “nearly destroyed” under the pressures of severe labor shortages from Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Entrepreneur Richard Caring, chef Yotam Ottolenghi and Pret A Manger co-founder Sinclair Beecham and others wrote letters to the Prime Minister and senior Conservative Party leaders on Tuesday calling for urgent relief in immigration requirements for hospitality workers.

A letter published in the Financial Times said it was “important” to add roles such as chefs, bartenders and sommeliers to the tribal job list “to save the industry from Brexit rules.”

“So many individuals have left the industry entirely, and many restaurants, cafes, bars, etc. cannot survive with this reduced staff,” it reads.

Trade agency UKHospitality has warned of a serious staffing shortage across the industry, with vacancy rates averaged around 10% across the hospitality industry since it was allowed to fully reopen in July.

No employment: Under current regulations, only those who meet A-level qualifications can obtain a work visa. © Niklas Halle’n/AFP via Getty Images

Thousands of workers have left the sector or returned home in the past 18 months, exacerbating long-standing labor supply problems caused by Brexit immigration restrictions.

Despite customer demand exceeding 2019 levels, in many cases hundreds of UK hotel businesses have had to limit or close room and table reservations due to a lack of staff.

Michael Bonser, managing director of London’s Rosewood Hotel, said last week that it had abandoned its business for more than £200,000 because of a shortage of 80 people, a quarter of its workforce. He added that several hotels are already considering canceling reservations for Christmas.

Bonsor said a hotel could have a 20% higher occupancy with more staff. “I can only see it getting worse,” he added.

“It is heartbreaking to have to limit offerings when consumer confidence is recovering post-coronavirus,” said Clio Georgiadis, hospitality director at Greek restaurant Estiatorio Milos.

suggestion

The government does not include hospitality jobs on its list of tribal jobs that can lower barriers to entry and lower visa fees for certain jobs.

Those holding short positions may be eligible for a visa even if their salary is less than the current standard of £25,600. Only persons with qualifications equivalent to UK A-Level qualifications are eligible for a work visa under current regulations.

The government has said the industry should train its UK staff, but business owners argue that the UK has no manpower to fill the void, especially as labor shortages hit other sectors like transport and food processing.

“This is a skilled job that pays skilled wages. “The problem isn’t that you can’t compete with other sectors in salaries, it’s that employees aren’t there as much as you need,” he said.

“We are closely monitoring the labor supply and working with sector leaders to understand how best to mitigate certain pinch points,” the ministry said.

“We would like to see employers invest long-term in the UK’s domestic workforce instead of relying on overseas labor,” he said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/8de872cd-06fe-433c-8e46-c385f5a10980 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos