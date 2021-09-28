US court reinstates two convictions stemming from 2012 meningitis epidemic





BOSTON, Sept.27 (Reuters) – A federal appeals court on Monday restored the convictions of a co-owner and former employee of a Massachusetts pharmacy accused of misleading regulators before his drugs triggered a deadly meningitis epidemic fungal in 2012.

The first United States Court of Appeals in Boston ruled that a judge wrongly concluded that it was legally impossible for New England Compounding Center co-owner Gregory Conigliaro and former employee Sharon Carter to defraud the United States Food and Drug Administration.

The decision could pave the way for their conviction. Defense lawyers did not respond to requests for comment.

Conigliaro and Carter were among 14 people associated with the NECC who were charged after the mold-contaminated steroids it produced sparked an outbreak of fungal meningitis that sickened 793 people nationwide, including more than 100 died.

The defendants included Barry Cadden, the ex-chairman and co-founder of NECC, and Glenn Chin, its former supervising pharmacist, who were convicted of racketeering and fraud and are serving prison terms of 14-1 / 2 and 10-1 / 2 years, respectively.

Unlike Cadden and Chin, Conigliaro and Carter have not been accused of playing a direct role in the outbreak.

Instead, a 2018 federal jury found them guilty of misleading the FDA into believing that the NECC, based in Framingham, Mass., Was operating like a conventional pharmacy that should be subject to state oversight. , rather than as a drug maker.

State-regulated compounding pharmacies produce personalized drugs according to patient-specific prescriptions. But prosecutors said the NECC was in fact a drug maker making bulk drugs without a valid prescription.

U.S. District Judge Richard Stearns said the FDA at the time was not sure it could regulate compounding pharmacies like NECC and therefore did not, making it impossible to hinder the agency’s functions. .

But U.S. circuit judge David Barron, writing for Monday’s three-judge panel, said Stearns had never identified a case in which the FDA disowned authority to treat a drug compounding pharmacy as a submissive manufacturer. to increased surveillance.

Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Stephen Coates

