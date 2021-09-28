UK truck driver crisis proves warning about speed of Brexit process





Thousands of UK gas stations ran out of fuel on a panic purchase on Monday after long queues for pumps due to a shortage of truck drivers. Analysts say the pace of the Brexit process, coupled with COVID-19, is to blame for the crisis, which represents a broader problem that the government is undermining its economic restructuring plans as the UK’s exit from the European Union accelerates.

The truck driver shortage in the UK reached a critical point on September 27, when thousands of gas stations were depleted and sufficient fuel supplies remained at terminals and refineries while the government suspended competition laws against oil companies to alleviate the emergency.

The UK government says the coronavirus is the biggest factor in the crisis. Transport Minister Grant Shops told Sky News on Friday that social distancing measures that disrupt truck driver training were the main cause of the shortage, not Brexit. Shapps pointed out that Germany and Poland also have a shortage of truck drivers due to the epidemic.

Road Haulage Associations figures suggest Shapps makes sense about coronavirus Industry groups say 40,000 truck driver training tests have been canceled due to repeated closures in 2020 and early 2021.

Jacob Kirkegaard, a senior research fellow at the Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington, DC and the Marshall Funds Brussels office in Germany, said the pandemic has clearly had a negative impact on the supply of new drivers.

emergency visa

However, many observers point to Brexit as a major cause of the crisis, as the problem is much more serious in the UK than in Germany or Poland. Backing up their case, the Road Haulage Association says 20,000 European truck drivers have left their jobs in the UK due to Brexit.

Before Brexit went into effect on New Year’s Day 2021, freedom of movement meant truck drivers in the EU could get to the UK and get a job. However, as soon as the UK left the single market, new immigration rules made it more difficult for EU workers in low-wage sectors like truck driving to migrate to the UK.

David Henig, a former British trade negotiator at the European Center for International Political Economy in Brussels, said Brexit is part of the problem, as well as other factors like the coronavirus.

Some people who drive trucks from Europe don’t do that anymore because of the high barriers. [thanks to Brexit]; Others have returned home due to the coronavirus crisis, Henig continued.

Brexit has created annoying trade frictions between the UK and the EU, amplifying the UK’s truck driver shortage, making the UK less attractive to European truck drivers, adds Elvire Fabry, a European economics expert at the Jacques Delors Institute in Paris.

Changing economic systems take years

As the truck driver crisis escalates, the Boris Johnson Conservative government will issue 5,000 three-month visas for foreign truckers starting in October to help keep Christmas plans in place by partially withdrawing post-Brexit immigration policies announced on Saturday. It was announced on Saturday.

This temporary U-turn points to a stumbling block to the Johnson administration’s economic strategy after Brexit, which encourages low-wage sector employers to train and pay British workers more instead of recruiting cheap labor from abroad.

While denying the Brexit impact behind the crisis, Transport Minister Sharps acknowledged that truck drivers in the UK are underpaid and pointed to the longer-term factors behind the current crisis, suggesting the need for higher wages in these jobs. .

The Conservatives enacted a paradigm shift away from laissez-faire economic policies after the 2016 Brexit referendum, a change intensified as the Conservatives dominate the working-class Northern England constituency in a 2019 poll. Equalizing Northern England’s economy along with a more prosperous South’s economy is Johnson’s priority until the next general election.

The UK’s new, more restrictive immigration policy, as well as greater state intervention in the economy, are key parts of this approach, which aims to encourage higher wages by ensuring that labor supply does not outstrip demand.

This big shift in economic policy follows the rapid implementation of a hard Brexit due to public fatigue over endless divorce stories. It has been made clear that Brexit is certain.

Experts say the pace of the Brexit process is undermining the Conservative Party’s plans to create a new economic model, and the truck driver crisis is an excellent example of this.

As in other low-wage sectors, truck driving requires time and significant investment in creating the necessary skills and attractive conditions to develop the necessary housework, Fabry said.

The speed of the Brexit process is definitely an issue. People have long warned that there won’t be enough time to train alternative drivers, with or without a pandemic after Brexit, Kirkegaard added. UK industry has for many years relied on many workers, especially from low-income EU member states, and as a result UK drivers were not trained, but this has been the broader UK economic model for many years.

Brexit did not have to contribute to this crisis. The problem was hasty execution, Kirkegaard concluded. There’s no doubt that those who said they would do a Brexit but told them not to do it in a few months were justified. Because if Brexit makes sense, it means a paradigm shift. It takes years to radically change the economic system.

