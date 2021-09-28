How Senator Joe Manchin’s backing for natural gas could derail Biden’s U.S. climate plan





President Joe Biden aims for all US electricity to come from zero-carbon sources by 2035. To achieve this, he is counting on Congress to approve an ambitious package of incentives and sanctions to encourage utilities to clean up their energy sources. This plan, which is part of the budget package proposed by the Democrats, could be in trouble.

Senator Joe Manchin, a Democrat from West Virginia who has strong ties to the coal, oil and gas industries and is concerned about the speed of the emissions cuts planned by Bidens, will oversee this part of the budget as as Chairman of the Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee. Manchin insisted on using all energy sources as cleanly as possible and described the idea of ​​phasing out fossil fuels as very, very worrying. He reportedly wanted to reduce the incentives and penalties offered for utilities, known as the Clean Electricity Payment Program, and reward companies that burn natural gas.

We asked Michael Oppenheimer, director of the Center for Policy Research on Energy and Environment at Princeton University, about the potential impact and alternatives available to the administration to achieve its goals.

1. Natural gas has often been described as a transitional fuel that could ease the transition from highly polluting coal-fired power plants to the development of cleaner energies like solar and wind power. Can he still play this role, as Senator Manchin suggests?

My stance on natural gas has changed over the years. For decades, I and many others thought that natural gas would be a transitional fuel. It emitted about half as much carbon dioxide as coal, and it has become much cheaper as hydraulic fracturing has developed to make the United States the largest producer of gas. Utilities themselves have started to move away from coal, and the anticipation of the Obama administration’s greenhouse gas regulations has pushed them faster.

But natural gas has a problem. Its drilling operations, transmission pipelines and distribution systems in cities, every part of that system, are considerably more elusive than the Environmental Protection Agency estimated. Natural gas is composed primarily of methane, a much more potent greenhouse gas per molecule than carbon dioxide, although it does not stay in the atmosphere for as long.

We also now know that the world is very close to entering a climate danger zone. The latest IPCC report lays out in the strongest terms the scientific evidence for how human activities, especially those that burn oil, gas and coal, are unequivocally warming the planet in ways that are causing change. rapid temperatures, precipitation, ice and sea level, and extreme weather conditions.

One of the fastest things a country can do to slow its impact on the climate is to eliminate methane emissions. The gas only stays in the atmosphere for about 12 years, compared to centuries or more for carbon dioxide. Yet even with minimal leaks, burning natural gas still produces carbon dioxide. If you’re trying to plan for an energy future in the United States, you don’t want to encourage a lot of new infrastructure and fossil fuel exploration. There cannot be a bridge long enough to justify the investment that the climate cannot support.

2. Can the United States slow down the pace of change and give the energy industry more time, as some utility CEOs and Senator Manchin have suggested?

Unfortunately no. We were already heading towards a warming of at least 1.5 degrees Celsius, where the danger zone of the Paris accords begins, and we expect a lot more damage to 2 degrees. Each increment of warming brings more harm.

Climate models show that extreme events, like the heat waves and flooding the United States experienced this summer, are already more common around 1.5 degrees, and they only get worse after that. It will be more difficult to protect yourself beyond 1.5 degrees, and much more difficult beyond 2 degrees. The costs are already becoming prohibitive for many communities.

For example, sea level rise is accelerating enough that by 2050, in a world heading towards 2 degree warming, many coastal regions of the world, including the United States, will be each year faced with water levels greater than or equal to their historical level. Centennial flood. Finally, in some areas, the daily high tide will cause flooding equivalent to this high water mark.

I have been working on these issues since 1981, and it is the same story over and over again from many industry officials and politicians. let’s wait another year. There were always arguments to slow down the action or postpone it indefinitely. This is why were currently facing one climate disaster after another.

The costs increase as the world delays.

How global temperatures have changed from year to year since 1951. 3. The fossil fuel industry would benefit from billions of dollars in support via the infrastructure bill for carbon capture and storage, which could enable power plants electricity, refineries and factories to continue to generate greenhouse gases. Senator Manchin supports this technology, but can it achieve American goals?

Twenty years ago the industry spoke of carbon capture and storage as a silver bullet, but today there are still only about 20 commercial scale projects underway in the industry. world. In the United States, most involve plants producing ethanol or fertilizer or natural gas processing, and nearly all send the captured carbon dioxide for use in enhanced oil recovery, a technique to strain more of oil coming out of the wells. Two attempts to build large power plants with carbon capture, in Illinois and Mississippi, generated a lot of buzz in the early 2000s, but ultimately failed, with billions of dollars in cost overruns.

The technology was too expensive then and it has not become cheaper. Our government has never found a way to deliver carbon capture and storage demonstration projects on the scale needed to eliminate the bugs and lower the price.

The next question is what are you going to do with all this captured carbon dioxide? There will be local and environmental justice issues around pipelines and landfill. While I recognize that there is opposition to power lines as well, why not just put some effort into improving the electricity transportation and storage system, creating a smart grid for renewable energy, by reserving carbon sequestration for later in the century in case we need to resort to capturing carbon dioxide from the air?

4. If the budget bill is weakened, what does it mean for the Biden administration’s commitments to achieve zero emission electricity by 2035 and net zero emissions overall by 2050?

The federal budget is not the end of the game. It is one step. Because Democrats in Congress plan to use the reconciliation process to advance this legislation, this bill must deal with financial incentives and penalties. Beyond that, there is still room for the EPA to pass new, stricter regulations on greenhouse gas emissions.

While these can be overruled by future presidents, as we have seen under the Trump administration, the public and Congress are now starting to understand the price of unbridled climate change. It’s hard to ignore the wildfires that force you out of your home or the storms that flood your street.

This means that it will become more difficult for the next president to simply repeal all regulations like the Trump administration has tried to do. I believe the value of a stable regulatory system will become evident very quickly.

My colleagues at Princeton released a report last winter that outlined five ways to bring America to net zero emissions. They focused on a few pillars, emphasizing energy efficiency, electrification, renewables, biofuels, nuclear power and carbon capture. In my opinion, the first three are promising, the last three problematic.

A rapid transition is still feasible, but it is larger than the $ 3.5 trillion now proposed to address climate change. It will take federal mandates, incentives and disincentives to shift a lot of private investment from fossil fuels to renewables. Most of the time, this will require political will and a determination of what products seem to be the most scarce of all resources.

