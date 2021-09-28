UK audit failure highlights the need for a new approach





accounting update

The president of a large auditing firm said reforms do little to improve audit quality and create unnecessary costs and burdens. . . Companies are at a time when the economic recovery is still weak,” he said.

It was 2013 and referred to a European proposal to require companies to replace independent auditors every 20 years.

It doesn’t matter. You can find corresponding response versions of almost every change proposed in the auditing market, from rotation to re-extension, including proposals currently under review by governments.

This time, the main battleground is an idea that promotes a competition called “Management Shared Audit” in the FTSE 350 business, which will help challengers build their skills and experiences in partnership with the Big Four name. On the surface, Grant Thornton’s £2.3 million fine for “serious incompetence” in the Patisserie Valerie audit seems to show why.

The cafe chain went public on Aim when it went bankrupt in 2019 on allegations of fraud. However, Grant Thornton is one of the biggest mid-market contenders expected to grow into a full competitor to the Big Four. The downsides here were myriad and basic, not being able to investigate red flags or challenge the information provided.

Grant Thornton said he cooperated with the investigation and has made “significant investments” in audit operations since then. Nevertheless, the idea of ​​offering some of the top-level audits, even for subsidiaries, according to the proposal is unattractive. According to Adviser Rankings Ltd., the company currently audits 5 out of 26 FTSE 250 companies not covered by the Big Four. However, the pinning of the upper tier to FTSE 100 is still gross.

A bottom-up rebuilding effort is needed because the relationship between competition and quality in the auditing market is so dysfunctional. Fees that have increased in recent years are a sign of success. This is because large companies are independently priced appropriately, giving smaller companies a competitive opportunity for a fraction of their revenue. Poor audits exposed by stronger regulatory oversight are unlikely to translate into a more vibrant market, at least at an acceptable pace.

This year, the Financial Reporting Council found that nearly 30% of 103 audits needed improvement. KPMG was selected for the third year in a row after being criticized for being a “significant weakness” of the procedure. However, it is still the largest auditor of the FTSE 100 companies. The Big Four has a share of embarrassing audit failures with more expectations. However, alternatives with the required scope and skills are limited.

There is considerable objection to the idea of ​​shared auditing. There are companies and audit committees that are afraid not only of experts, but of more complex and costly processes. But it is not universal. Small auditors already take over subsidiaries of publicly traded companies, including regional segments of foreign multinationals. A group of mid-market companies previously called “useful escalators” to do more joint auditing.

And an industry that has lobbied against change in the past is already making a slower and steady choice over the more stringent consequences of a mandatory joint delegation in which both parties are responsible for the entire audit. It will take 10 years for shared auditing to hit the market.

Regulators need to be educated on quality (although evidence from a joint French audit has shown inconclusive effects either way). Further action may be needed to ensure that the delegated work is meaningful and that this ultimately begins to translate into a market that offers more reliable options.

The fact that the FRC will monitor and review Grant Thornton’s cultural and auditing practices for three years reflects that better quality doesn’t come from sanctions or actually market share caps. that. It’s time to try something new.

