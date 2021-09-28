Exposure: Exploitation of Meat Factory Workers in Britain and Across Europe | meat industry





According to The Guardian, meat companies across Europe are hiring thousands of workers through subcontractors, agencies and fake cooperatives at low pay and conditions.

Workers, management and labor experts explained how the 190 billion European meat industry has become a global hotspot for outsourced labor. same factory.

The Guardian found evidence of a two-tier employment system in the meat industry with workers receiving substandard salaries and conditions to meet the demand for a replenishable source of low-wage, super-flexible workers.

About 1 million people work in Europe’s meat sector, and unions estimate that in some countries thousands of workers are precariously employed through subcontractors and agents.

Q&AWhat is ‘regular worker’? Show

Although there is no universally accepted definition of “precarious work”, it is used to describe workers with temporary employment that do not provide the safety and protection of the employed labor.

For example, this may include zero-hour contracts or unpredictable/variable work or hours, irregular or atypical employment contracts, fake “self-employed” status designation, below-average pay, and high risk of losing your job in a short period of time. . , minimum or no leave, parental and sick leave pay.

Individuals engaged in precarious work may be at high risk of labor poverty and economic vulnerability. They may be excluded from social rights such as pensions, decent housing and health care.

It is estimated that over 7 million British people are in precarious employment in 2016. EU reports recognize instability as a problematic practice.

Thank you for your feedback.

The system is sick all over Europe. Enrico Somaglia, deputy secretary-general of the European Federation of Food, Agriculture and Tourism Trade Unions, said it was based on cheap meat prices from exploitation. They do the same thing, but in different conditions, the workers are elbows to each other.

The Guardian has heard that precarious workers often receive undefined working hours, zero-hour contracts, fake self-employment status and sick leave. Workers explain that they live in extremely precarious conditions in a country where they struggle to understand contracts and legal rights because they do not speak the language.

They can fire you immediately and you can lose everything, a Romanian worker in the Netherlands said.

According to the Dutch Labor Inspectorate, one of Europe’s largest meat exporters with sales of 8.8 billion (7.5 billion) last year, immigrants with mostly precarious contracts make up 90% of the workforce.

A meat processing plant in the UK is struggling with a manpower shortage as it prepares for Christmas. This is because many Eastern European workers employed in this sector have returned to their home countries during the COVID-19 pandemic but have not returned. Trade unions predict that the use of agency and subcontracted migrant labor will become more common as locals do not want to work in meat factories.

The unions are calling for an immediate European-wide ban on the use of precarious workers in meat factories. Undoubtedly, Unite Union’s Bev Clarkson said agency and subcontracting should be banned.

“If a meat processing company cannot make a profit by selling its products, there is an opportunity to get it through employee payments,” said Serife Erol, a researcher at Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany.

The expansion of the EU in 2004 and free movement across Europe have led to a tremendous increase in the number of people seeking work to migrate from Romania, Lithuania, Latvia, Poland and Hungary.

Zlem Alev Demirel, MEP of Germany’s Die Linke party, said workers’ freedom of movement was misused across Europe. Employers are bringing workers from countries with lower wages and weak social security systems, lowering wages, which is unacceptable. She said the principle of doing the same work in the same place and getting the same pay should be followed across Europe.

As the economies of countries such as Poland improve and the need for replenishable cheap labor increases, Ukraine, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Vietnam, the Philippines, Timor-Leste, Georgia, India, China and Armenia.

europe map

The Romanian agency is currently bringing its employees all over the world from South Asia, especially Nepal and Sri Lanka. Their visas depend on the job they get. If you are fired, you become an illegal immigrant. Nora Rabo, who worked for the Irish Independent Workers Union until earlier this year, said Romania is also abusing Nepalese workers in the same way Romanians are abused elsewhere.

EU Commissioner for Labor and Social Rights Nicolas Schmit said it is up to Member States to comply with labor laws. EU law is clear. All workers hired through agencies and subcontractors must have the same rights as full-time employees. National authorities must enforce these rules.

Karsten Maier, Executive Director of UECBV, representing 20,000 companies engaged in the livestock and meat trade across Europe and across Japan, Russia and Ukraine, said working conditions are the responsibility of the company, not part of the job. relevant authorities. Abuse of any kind will not be tolerated, Maier said.

Sign up for our Animal Farm monthly update to collect the best farming and food stories from around the world and follow our research. You can send your stories and thoughts to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/environment/2021/sep/28/revealed-exploitation-of-meat-plant-workers-rife-across-uk-and-europe The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos