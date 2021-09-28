DPRK Says It Will Respond Gladly If US Abandons Hostile Policy





But we believe that there is no prospect, at this stage, for the United States to actually withdraw its hostile policy towards the DPRK, he added.

The Ambassador was speaking on the sixth and final day of the high-level week of the General Assembly.

United States participation

For Mr. Song is the desire of the international community to see a peaceful resolution of the Korean Peninsula issue in the interests of the Korean nation.

Three decades since the end of the Cold War, he said, the peninsula is still in a vicious cycle of steadily escalating tensions and confrontation.

The ambassador argued that the main cause lies in the hostile policy towards the DPRK, mainly the United States.

Worse yet, they mistakenly believe that the United States has become hostile to the DPRK because of the nuclear issue, he said, but the United States has opposed the DPRK for over 70 years.

Sufficient military power

For the Permanent Representative, the possible outbreak of a new war on the Korean peninsula is not contained because of American pity for the DPRK.

This is because our state is increasingly a reliable deterrent that can control hostile forces in their attempted military invasion, he said.

We have accumulated a reliable power to defend ourselves by deploying continuous efforts, with a clear vision of the exigency of the time which obliges us to have sufficient power for national defense in the face of the geopolitical environment and the balance. power on the Korean peninsula as well as international relations always strained.

He stressed, however, that his country does not wish to use this power against any nation. In other words, we would never violate or endanger the security of the United States, South Korea and our neighboring countries, he explained.

United Nations reform

Highlighting the COVID-19 pandemic, global warming and conflicts around the world, he said it was no exaggeration to say that the international community is facing the most serious crisis since the founding of the UN.

To meet these challenges, he proposed changes to the United Nations system, in particular the Security Council.

[It] does not say a single word about the reckless accumulation of weapons and criminal acts of war committed by specific countries, such as the United States, and its subsequent forces. Instead, he finds flaws in the DPRK’s righteous self-defense measures at every opportunity, he said.

To reform the Council, he proposed to member states to increase the representation of developing countries, which constitute the majority in the UN.

For him, it is also imperative that the resolutions adopted in the Security Council can be rejected by a resolution contrary to the General Assembly.

Then, he called on the international community to revitalize the work of the United Nations on the basis of the principles of sovereign equality and respect for equal rights and self-determination of peoples.

Mr. Song also spoke of a world marked by chaos, disorder, bloodshed and violence caused by foreign intervention.

The ambassador said that to date, some countries attempt to unilaterally impose Western values ​​and rules based on international order on sovereign states behind the panel of defending democracy and protecting human rights. . “

For him, such an attempt to interfere in internal affairs is a flagrant violation of the principle of sovereign equality.

Read the full statement in English.

