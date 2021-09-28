What is the cause of the UK fuel crisis and why are there delivery shortages?





Long lines of people eagerly waiting to refill gas stations have recently become an unsettling reality in the UK, keeping governments from closing their eyes and raising fears that another winter of dissatisfaction will come. Nearly 5,500 independent retailers, two-thirds of the Petrol Retailers Associations, have run out of fuel as of Monday and the rest will soon follow.

But it’s not really a fuel shortage, it’s a labor shortage. Over the past few months, more than 100,000 qualified truck drivers (also known as heavy duty truck drivers) have disrupted many industries such as food and fuel and have ripple effects in grocery stores, restaurants and now gas stations.

Is it because of COVID-19? Is it because of Brexit? There is a little bit of everything behind the confusion. But it goes beyond political upheaval to bring the country to a standstill.

What is the cause of the fuel crisis?

The truck driver shortage has been a problem in many other European countries, but the UK has been particularly hard hit. Especially in Europe, most fingers point directly to Brexit as the culprit. Tax changes and new, tightened immigration laws make it more difficult and time-consuming for EU citizens to travel abroad for work. Many foreign workers are looking for truck drivers as well as other less stringent destinations.

Nevertheless, the COVID-19 pandemic has not made the situation any easier. Travel restrictions and stay-at-home orders over the past year and a half have forced many non-UK resident workers to retire early or find less demanding employment options. Most have returned to their sanctuary as most people return to their homeland, and it is not expected that they will either. Due to the closure measures, the driving center has also been closed. This means fewer driver exams for truck drivers, which means there were 25,000 fewer candidates who could pass the exam last year compared to the previous year.

So what has now triggered this total collapse?

Last week, large oil and gas company BP announced that some gas stations would have to temporarily close due to shipping problems for unleaded and diesel fuel. Only a handful of other oil companies had similar problems, but the warning triggered panic buying, exacerbating the shortage and causing gas stations to run out of fuel.

lacked [of drivers] For a very long time, so this is nothing new. But when you tell people “there’s a shortage,” people tend to react, said Transport Minister Grant Shops. BP, Shell and other large fuel suppliers said in a joint statement on Monday that they had enough fuel and expect less demand and panic buying going forward.

However, it has suffered political damage, exacerbated by record high energy prices and the collapse of many small power suppliers. Most Britons are critical of the government’s handling of the case, and polling votes for Labour’s rivals evaporated amid fears that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would return to a 1970s-style winter of discontent.

What was done?

In an effort to quell the crisis, Johnson has responded to industry demand by providing temporary visas to foreign truck drivers who have faced the grievances of some stubborn Brexit supporters who have particularly hated free movement associated with EU member states. The temporary visa scheme didn’t go well with some European drivers who had been burned by Brexit. It was expected that once this crisis passed, we would face another crisis.

On September 25, the government announced a series of measures to alleviate the situation. This includes encouraging new and extensive training programs and existing drivers, as well as easing competition rules so fuel companies can gather information and work to avoid shortages. A person with a special license to drive again. However, there are still fewer truckers than necessary to deliver everything including food and fuel.

What’s next?

Johnson was reportedly considering using the Army to transport tanker trucks across the country and provide drivers to replenish pumps at gas stations as part of the Pentagon’s existing contingency plan, Operation Escalin, in the event of a fuel supply crisis. . But other government officials said the military would only be used to ease driver training balances. In any case, the shortage points to a bigger problem, industry experts point out, which has primarily to do with improving the way drivers are treated.

It also points to one of the dangers of the entire Brexit adventure. Losing the European labor pool essential to running the country was not a way to stability, even though it was famous for its take-back policy. – The border crowd that brought Johnson to power.

