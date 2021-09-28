United States Records Largest Annual Increase in Murders in Six Decades | US News





The United States saw the largest annual increase in murder on record, new statistics from the FBI show, with the national murder rate rising nearly 30% in 2020, the biggest jump in six decades.

Nearly 5,000 more Americans were murdered across the country last year than the year before, even as rape, theft and other property crimes declined, according to FBI figures.

Murders have increased in all geographic regions, and in small towns and suburbs as well as in large cities. At least 77% of murders have been committed with firearms, according to new government estimates.

The sharp one-year increase, to a total of at least 21,570 murders, has not erased the security gains of nations since the early 1990s. The murder rate in the United States had fallen by more than 50% since 1991. Even after the increase last year, it is still 34% lower.

But the single-year jump in killings, the largest since record keeping began in 1960, has fueled debate over the wider social effects of the coronavirus pandemic. National statistics show that no other category of crime has increased to the same extent as murder: the country’s overall violent crime rate has only increased by 5%, according to the data.

As homicides continued to rise in major cities in the first half of 2021, the rate of increase slowed, according to criminologist Richard Rosenfeld, who has been tracking crime trends throughout the pandemic. A study of a subset of 29 U.S. cities through the end of June showed homicides increased 16% this year, he said.

Conversations about American crime and violence often focus on victims of color in major cities, but FBI data shows an increase everywhere, said Shani Buggs, an assistant professor at the University of California at Davis, who studies prevention of community violence.

It’s urban. It’s rural. It is democrat. It’s republican.

Law enforcement agencies have reported an increase in illegal gun possession, and there have been anecdotal reports from cities across the country of more guns on the streets, said Buggs.

What I’m hearing on the ground, from people in New York, Chicago, Oakland, Louisville, St. Louis, is that you have mundane issues that turn deadly because there is so much anger, rage and weapons available, she said.

While handguns have remained the most common murder weapon in the United States, the upsurge in gun violence in 2020 remains unclear. The circumstances for most countries where more than 21,000 murders are not recorded in national data released on Monday. Over 4,000 have been attributed to arguing, at least 900 to gang murders, and over 1,900 have been committed in other crimes, including theft and drug-related offenses. But the larger category is simply unknown.

Republicans have responded to the increase in gun violence by leaning on soft crime rhetoric and pushing for more punitive responses, while Joe Biden and other Democrats have focused on widespread and easy access Americans with guns. Biden also proposed an investment of $ 5 billion over eight years to scale up community-based gun violence prevention strategies, including funding outreach workers and other programs focused on the small number of people most likely to shoot. or to be shot down, strategies that have proven their worth. record for reduction of murders.

The rise in the number of murders has also become a key data point in debates over the role of police services in preventing community violence, particularly after last year’s protests against the murders by police in Black Americans.

Some advocates said it was important to focus on the fact that the peak in killings of the 2020s was based on a level of violence across the country that was already far from normal.

It took one pandemic to unveil another, a quieter pandemic, said Malik Russell, director of communications for the Health Alliance for Violence Intervention. It is important that the nation as a whole does not miss the forest for the trees, the fact that every year thousands and thousands of people, disproportionately black and brown, are killed on the streets.

Strong racial disparities in those most at risk of murder continued into 2020: Black Americans, who make up about 14% of the population, made up more than half of 2020 victims whose race was known. But the number of murders has also risen sharply among all racial groups. Compared to 2019, the number of murdered white men increased by 27%, while the number of murdered black men increased by 31%, according to data on victims whose race has been recorded.

Of the nearly 5,000 additional murder victims in 2020, at least 1,200 were white, while at least 2,400 were black.

Rosenfeld, the criminologist, said that while murder was the most serious crime, it was also the rarest, which made the continued decline in property crime in the United States last year an important story. not to neglect.

The number of people victims of property crime has been on a downward trend for at least two decades, and the pandemic has not changed that, he said, even when homicides have increased.

We want to fight the increase in homicides with homicide-specific remedies, Rosenfeld said. These general remedies, like years in prison for committing a crime, not only do not need them, they can do more harm than good.

In conversations with people working on the frontlines of the murder crisis across the country, Buggs said, she has constantly heard from people about the extent of trauma in the community and the need for healing and recovery from the peace.

As a country, as a society, we don’t have a good answer to this, but we have to try and innovate, and we have to take it seriously, she said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/sep/27/us-murder-rate-increase-2020

