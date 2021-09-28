Factors driving the UK fuel panic and the future of BP





After the post-coronavirus, anecdotes about hard-to-find items have become a daily routine. From cars and chips to labor, food and now fuel, as viewers are greeted by long lines at a British gas station.

Panic purchases have caused thousands of gas stations to run out of fuel, despite UK-based oil companies confirming that “there is no national fuel shortage”. Oil giant BP, the cause of the panic, said last week that it would close its gas stations “temporarily” due to a shortage of truck drivers.

There is currently a shortage of drivers in Europe, the UK and the US, struggling to keep up with surging consumer demand after reopening. The shortage has widened in the UK as drivers from Europe are returning home during the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to drivers leaving the European Union after Brexit in the UK last year.

To ease short-term pressure, the UK government has said it will issue 5,000 three-month visas to truck drivers ahead of Christmas. It also announced that the Army is on standby for refueling to ease the burden on gas stations.

To provide a long-term solution, the government has written a letter to nearly a million drivers holding the necessary heavy equipment licenses (HGVs) to encourage them to return to the industry and announce plans to train new drivers.

Shares of BP PLC (LSE: BP) closed almost 3.5% higher on Monday as Brent oil traded at an annual high. Technically, BP’s share price looks set to follow after closing above the resistance line of the trendline near £326.00 coming from a June 2020 high of £376.55.

This will test BP again and break its annual high of £336.95 with scope to push towards the next resistance of £350.00.

Source TradingView. The figures represent the area for September 28, 2021. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not, and does not include, advice or recommendations for financial instruments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityindex.co.uk/market-analysis/what-is-driving-the-uk-fuel-panic-and-what-comes-next-for-bp/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos