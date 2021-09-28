‘England? No!’: European HGV drivers on why 3-month visa won’t lure you to the UK





Polish HGV driver Jakub Borzykowski working in Germany said he would not consider moving to the UK because the proposed visa was too short-lived, despite the potential to earn an additional $6,000.

A Polish HGV driver working in Germany told ITV News that the current three-month visa provided by the government is too short, although he can earn an extra $2,000 a month to work in the UK under current shortages. Navigate the country.

Meanwhile, other drivers from Europe told ITV News that they were not interested in job offers, citing language barriers, coronavirus restrictions and Brexit uncertainty as key issues.

Over the weekend, the government made a U-turn in introducing visas for overseas workers, easing regulations allowing an additional 5,000 foreign HGV drivers by Christmas Eve.

Jakub Borzykowski, who was born in Poland but lives in Germany, says truck drivers in the UK pay much higher than he currently gets. However, the transfer after 3 months is only an ‘option’ for him.

HGV driver shortages are responsible for the disruption of fuel and good delivery. Credit: PA

“I don’t want to work on a temporary visa because I think about the future.

“If the government gives you a 12-month visa, you can plan for the rest of your life, but three months is not an option,” he said.

“I’ll be collecting about 12,000 in three months. What’s next?”

The UK’s changing travel rules are also relevant to Mr. Borzykowski. Having to be quarantined upon arrival will affect his ability to earn.

French truck driver Samuel Henri had similar concerns.

“When I saw people locked up across the border with the UK for days because of Corona – I wasn’t interested in it. I have a family and there are so many complications,” he said.

Henri added that the pound could no longer be measured after Brexit.

“It’s okay to go to Switzerland or Germany, but England? No.” He said.

Meanwhile, Rui Rodrigues is happy with the shipping route from Spain to Belgium.

Britain is not easy. It’s complicated… there are a lot of problems. There is no parking for trucks, he said.

Homeland is Portugal and Spain. Not the UK.

The government visa U-turn comes from long lines at gas stations after some retailers have stopped selling pumps and rations due to a shortage of tanker drivers. While there have been long-term problems in the UK with the number of workers in the UK with an aging workforce, low wages and poor trucking conditions, the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the shortage of heavy-duty vehicle drivers.

As well as truck drivers, the government’s temporary visa scheme will allow 5,500 poultry workers to be hired in the UK through Christmas Eve to keep supermarket shelves stocked with turkey.

