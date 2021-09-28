GOP Senate torpedoes U.S. government fundraising bill, increasing odds of federal tax crises – Maryland Matters





A possible government shutdown looms after Republicans in the U.S. Senate refused to pass a Democrat-backed bill to lift the country’s borrowing limit. Getty Images.

Republicans in the U.S. Senate on Monday blocked an attempt by Democrats to start debate on a sweeping bill that would avert multiple looming budget crises for the federal government.

The measure to briefly keep the government beyond the end of the fiscal year on Thursday, as well as to increase the borrowing limit and approve billions in aid to regions hit by extreme weather conditions, has failed on a vote of 48-50.

All Democrats supported the measure and all Republicans opposed it. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (DN.Y.) changed his vote so that the measure could be brought up later for another vote.

As of Monday night, it was not yet clear how Congressional Democrats would proceed to tackle the major and pressing issues on their plates.

After the vote, Schumer only said they would take further action this week.

The vote was expected to fail, after Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) Said for weeks that GOP senators would oppose raising the debt limit at some point where Democrats are also seeking to pass a massive social spending plan without Republican support.

The deadlock sets up a dangerous scenario: If the Democratic-controlled Houses of Congress cannot pass a short-term spending bill by midnight on Thursday, the federal government would start shutting down. This means suspending non-essential government services and reducing those that must continue. There are approximately 150,000 federal workers in Maryland and thousands of other jobs in the state related to the federal government.

And without Congressional action to increase the amount of money the federal government can borrow, a necessary step due to years of debt accumulation, the country could risk defaulting on its debts.

After the failed vote, Schumer blamed GOP senators for the looming uncertainty, accusing them of playing games with the full faith and credit of the United States.

The Republican Party has solidified as the default party, and it will be the American people who will pay the price, Schumer said.

Republicans have also singled out Democrats, who barely control the 50-50 split chamber, with Vice President Kamala Harris able to break the tie.

McConnell has argued for a vote for an identical measure that would leave out raising the debt ceiling, saying his party will not help raise the debt ceiling as Democrats write a tax frenzy and reckless spending of historic proportions, a reference to the $ 3.5 trillion social spending bill that’s a central part of President Joe Bidens’ political agenda.

The two Louisiana senators, Republicans Bill Cassidy and John Kennedy, opposed the passage of the Democratic bill and spoke in favor of removing the debt ceiling hike, highlighting the storms that made devastation in their condition and the need to move forward in areas where it is agreed.

It’s stupid for us to have this fight when it can be so easily resolved, Kennedy said, calling for the increased debt ceiling to be added to the budget resolution. Nature hates morons.

Editor Danielle E. Gaines contributed to this report.

