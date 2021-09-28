UK: NSO Group Bans Infamous Spyware Promotion at London Expo





The NSO will not exhibit intrusion monitoring equipment related to numerous human rights violations after sending an urgent letter to the organizers of the Olympia security fair.

Companies using the infamous Pegasus spyware against journalists and human rights activists

Trade show organizers must not close their eyes to phone hacking by journalists and human rights activists – Sacha Deshmukh

We’ve seen a range of attacks involving the NSO Pegasus software targeting millions of citizens around the world, including the UK. – Nabhan Al-Hanshi

Organizers of a major security trade show in London this week have said they will not allow the controversial Israeli company NSO Group to display invasive Pegasus spyware devices at the event. Record the NSO’s performance.

The NSO, which sells spyware, known worldwide to promote large-scale human rights violations, was scheduled to attend the International Security Expo 2021 held at the Olympia Exhibition Center in West London from September 28-29.

In recent years, it has been exposed several times in recent years that the NSO Pegasus spyware was used by intelligence agencies in the purchasing countries to hack the mobile devices of many people, including journalists and human rights activists.

A key survey earlier this year showed how some 50,000 people worldwide were selected as potential targets for Pegasus, with at least 180 journalists and dozens of human rights activists and other activists from 20 countries from 2016 to June 2021. . Since then, Amnesty has identified more individuals targeted by spyware, highlighting the growing scale of abuses associated with the NSO’s Pegasus spyware.

Evidence also emerged that the family of Saudi Arabian journalist Jamal Khashoggi was targeted before and after the murder of Pegasus in 2018. Last week, it was reported that at least five French cabinet phones had traces of spyware. Minister.

Ahead of the Olympia trade show, Amnesty UKs CEO Sacha Deshmukh sent a letter to the Nineteen Group Limited trade show organizers asking them to withdraw the NSO’s invitation to the show to prevent the Pegasus spyware from being advertised at the event. As event organizers, the Nineteen Group has a responsibility to ensure that products known to be responsible for human rights violations are not complicit in human rights abuses, including those advertised at one of the events, Amnestys said.

After Amnesty’s letter on Friday, September 24, the Expo press office contacted Amnesty through a statement from the Nineteen Group that said the NSO Group would not announce or promote the Pegasus system at our event next week. The Nineteen Groups statement noted that the company does not comment on news articles related to exhibitor businesses, adding that Nineteen is committed to ensuring that all participating companies and the products they offer address current and emerging security concerns.

In addition to sending a letter to the Nineteen Group, Amnesty also sent a letter to the Ministry of International Trade stating that the serious risks associated with the spread require government enforcement teams to take specific steps to prevent unauthorized brokerage activity related to the Pegasus spyware from taking place at the fair. of this product. Amnesty considers enforcement actions to be interim measures prior to making material changes to the rules governing the marketing and promotion of spyware at UK trade shows and overseas UK or companies operating abroad. Amnesty is urging DIT to reclassify spyware and related licensed products and technologies as Category A items within its current trade control system. Under Category A rules, spyware cannot be sold by UK events or UK brokers.

Self-proclaimed as the flagship event that brings together government, industry, academia and the entire community responsible for the sourcing and regulation of security equipment and expertise, the Olympia Trade Fair attracts a large number of government agencies and is heavily supported by the UK. UK agencies listed as exhibitors with NSO on the Expo website include: Border Force, British Transport Police, Home Offices Accelerated Capability Environment (ACE) Project, MoDs Defense and Security Accelerator (DASA) Team, UK Defense and Security Exports ( UK DSE) inter-organizational apparatus.

Amnesty International UK CEO Sacha Deshmukh said:

We welcome this assurance from the organizers of the expo that the NSO group will not be allowed to promote the infamous Pegasus spyware in London this week.

With new cases emerging all the time, it has become very clear that the Pegasus spyware has been used against millions of journalists, human rights activists, politicians and government officials worldwide.

Companies at the center of a growing international scandal should not sell spyware at events that claim to be mainstream security trade fairs that showcase UK government equipment and expertise.

Host governments and trade show organizers should not turn their attention to phone hacking by journalists and human rights activists.

It is right to stop NSOs from selling Pegasus in Olympia, but UK trade shows and UK brokers should change their rules regarding the marketing and promotion of spyware as soon as possible.

Nabhan Al-Hanshi, acting director of London-based NGO ALQST for Human Rights (his founding director Yahya Assiri and late managing director Alaa Al-Siddiq are both targeted by Pegasus) said:

We’ve seen a range of attacks involving NSO Pegasus software against millions of citizens around the world, including the UK.

While we are delighted that the company will no longer have the freedom to promote this ominous product at the Expo, we urge the UK government to heed the demands of civil society and concerned citizens against NSOs to prevent misuse. I urge you to continue. We urge you to remove the software and tighten regulations on the cybersecurity industry as a whole.

*Note: After this press release was published, a spokesperson for the Nineteen Group contacted Amnesty International:

NSO Group has no intention of announcing or promoting the Pegasus system during the event and can confirm that it will not be on display.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.amnesty.org.uk/press-releases/uk-nso-group-prevented-promoting-notorious-spyware-london-expo The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos