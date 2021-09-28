US Must Clarify Asylum Policy | Jackson





Today, the makeshift migrant border camp in Del Rio, Texas, is virtually empty, emptied of thousands of Haitian refugees seeking asylum in America. State soldiers now line the border area to discourage others from congregating.

The gruesome images of crisis immigration officers on horseback using reins as whips on the helpless, women and children huddled in the heat, distraught Haitians deported to Haiti they had left years ago will not be so easily erased. And more and more Haitians and Americans from Central America are heading north as I write.

President Biden denounced the treatment of Haitians, admitting that We know these images have painfully evoked the worst elements of our nations’ ongoing struggle against systemic racism. However, the deportations will continue.

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of Homeland Security, reported that of the 30,000 Haitians who gathered at the border, 12,000 were given the opportunity to apply for asylum, 8,000 returned to Mexico and some 2 000 have been deported to Haiti. The deportations were carried out under a special order issued by Donald Trump, using the pandemic as an excuse to deport asylum-seeking refugees.

The contrast between the treatment of Haitians and that of Afghans is striking. There is bipartisan support for the resettlement of thousands of Afghans fleeing the Taliban in the United States. In the polls, Republicans and Democrats support the reception of Afghan migrants. At the same time, most Americans support even stricter policies on our southern border, a reflection of Trump’s success in turning immigration into a racial symbol.

Yet the kind of peril Afghans face in their home country is comparable to that faced by those arriving from Haiti or Central America. Desperate, they leave their homes fleeing brutal gang violence, extortion, climate disasters and desperate poverty, all made worse by corrupt, repressive governments.

The reprimand of the officers on horseback is not enough. The United States needs a fundamental reassessment of its immigration policies and its policies towards its southern neighbors. Congressional hearings and bipartisan public commissions should probe the reality we face and what a humane, forward-looking policy should include.

Any reassessment must begin with a radical shift in US foreign policy priorities. We spent over $ 3 trillion on the failed war in Afghanistan. We spend billions a year to maintain troops in Europe 76 years after World War II, and in Korea almost 70 years after the fighting has ended. We are spending billions in an ill-conceived effort to watch the world, with troops engaged in counterterrorism operations in unimaginable 85 countries in the past three years alone.

At the same time, we have short-term assistance to our neighbors, have limited capacity to help them in times of calamity, and have too often supported dictators and corrupt elites who have preyed on their own people.

Haiti is an extreme example. In 1791 Haiti, then known as Saint Dominigue, was a gem of the French colonial empire when its slaves revolted against wealthy planters, fighting for their independence. For this, Haitians paid a brutal price as France, with the help of the United States, forced Haitians to pay billions in reparations for overthrowing slave society. The United States has taken control of Haiti’s finances, invaded and then ruled the country for years, and has supported a series of corrupt dictators and corrupt elections over the past decades.

Over the past year, popular uprisings continued against a corrupt and illegitimate government. In July, the unpopular President Jovenel Moise was assassinated, plunging the government into turmoil. The violence has spread; food has become scarce. In August, a massive earthquake struck, killing over 2,000 people, injuring over 12,000 and destroying villages. This was followed by flash floods caused by Tropical Storm Grace. The United States is forcibly returning Haitians to a country totally incapable of supporting themselves.

One thing we do know. If nothing changes, the number of people seeking refuge will continue to grow. Extreme weather conditions are already destroying more crops, flooding villages, razing towns. Repressive governments and failed states leave families at risk.

The United States must clarify its asylum policy. It must define who it will authorize to seek asylum and apply this standard without discrimination. It needs comprehensive immigration reform that will increase the number of legal immigrants. And it needs a good neighbor policy that will dramatically increase resources for multilateral economic and humanitarian aid.

We must increase our own capacity to help our neighbors in times of calamity and we must invest in our neighbors to strengthen their own capacity to respond to what will surely be more and more climate disasters. Haiti deserves debt relief and reparations from France and the United States, repaying the debt demanded by slave societies for the Haitian revolt that freed slaves.

Last week my son Jonathan joined a delegation led by Reverend Al Sharpton to investigate the situation in Del Rio. They heard how Haitians were drawn to the US border by advertising campaigns suggesting they would be welcome, but instead fell prey to gangs and thieves along the way. About two-thirds of Haitian migrants were women and children.

Haitians are also human. In a time of extreme distress, they deserve a helping hand, not the whip of a rein. And for our own good, we should work with our neighbors to build prosperity, not build walls to protect us from the misery around us.

Congress should have hearings on Haitian and immigration policies and Haiti should be included in our budget.

