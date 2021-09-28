UK Kickstart Talks About Joining a $9 trillion Global Trade Block





The UK opens its first negotiating meeting with all 11 members of the CPTPP, a major Pacific Rim region that includes Canada, Japan, Mexico and Australia.

Although other members have previously met to discuss UK applications, the first UK-attended meeting of the CPTPPs UK Accession Working Group will effectively start early on Tuesday, 28 September. The talks will begin a series of negotiations on Britain’s accession to the trade partnership.

CPTPP had a gross domestic product of 9 trillion in 2019 and has a population of 500 million, including the world’s largest and fastest growing economy, across Asia Pacific and the Americas.

Joining the partnership means tariff-free trade on 99.9% of our exports, including food, beverage and automobiles, while creating new opportunities for modern industries such as technology and services, ultimately supporting high-value jobs across the UK and can create.

International Trade Minister Anne-Marie Trevelyan said:

This is a major milestone on our path to joining the CPTPP, which allows us to build stronger relationships with old friends and some of the world’s fastest-growing economies.

Joining this high-level partnership will provide real opportunities for UK exporters and service providers and will help innovators explore new and diverse markets. Seizing these opportunities is the purpose of Global Britain and will help bring decent jobs and prosperity to all parts of our country.

These initial talks will focus on how the UK meets the criteria set out in the CPTPP Agreement. The deal is one of the most advanced in the world for both digital and services trade, which is a strength of the UK, the world’s second largest exporter of services.

At the same time, the new Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt will make his first official visit as Secretary of State to two CPTPP countries: Chile and Peru.

She will meet with Chilean Agriculture Minister Maria Emilia Unduraga, Peruvian Minister Roberto Szczes, and local businesses.

Her talks will focus on the UK’s advantages by joining a dynamic trade bloc and the opportunities to expand trade between the two countries.

Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt said:

Chile and Peru are important strategic trade partners of the UK, and I will explore deeper trade and investment relations between the two countries through this visit. As we begin negotiations to join the CPTPP, this is a perfect time for UK businesses to take advantage of the growing export opportunities in this dynamic region of the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-kickstarts-talks-to-join-9-trillion-global-trade-bloc The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos