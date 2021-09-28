Analysis: Vacation leave brings uncertainty to UK jobs and economy.





The UK’s COVID-19 vacation program will be suspended on 30 September. More than 1 million UK workers still receive assistance. The BoE and economists are divided on the unemployment outlook.

LONDON, September 28 (Reuters) – More than a million British workers this week face an uncertain future as the UK becomes the world’s first economy to abolish the COVID-19 employment assistance system.

At its peak, the program, which paid a third of its employees to stay at home, cost over £68 billion ($93 billion).

It also marked a sharp change in policy in the UK, where unemployment benefits are low by European standards.

“I think this has been an absolute lifesaver, and that’s exactly what the government should put into it,” said Sabby Gill, CEO of human resources software company Thomas International, which laid off employees by the beginning of this year.

In the UK and other parts of Europe, the approach to applying for pandemic jobs was different than in the US. The United States has increased unemployment benefits significantly, but has done much less to maintain connections between employers and employees.

Other European countries with more traditions of short-term work programs, such as Germany, maintain longer vacation support, at least in sectors that have been hit harder.

But with employers reporting record vacancies and serious shortages of workers such as truck drivers, most observers think the UK is right to end the program on 30 September.

Tony Wilson, director of the Institute for Employment Studies think tank, said: “Now we need to start focusing more on proactive measures to help people get jobs rather than passive measures to keep people from working. “He said.

However, the short-term impact of the scheme’s termination on unemployment and the economy as a whole is unclear.

Last week, the Bank of England said it was a major source of uncertainty about when to raise rates, and Governor Andrew Bailey said in a speech on Monday that the situation poses a puzzle for central bankers.

According to the minutes of the September meeting, policy makers had “diversified views” on the likely path of unemployment and wanted to await data on the impact of the plan’s expiration.

Official data showed that at the end of July, 1.56 million jobs were suspended, either in whole or in part. More than half of them were completely laid off, while the rest worked part of their pre-epidemic hours.

A more timely but rough survey of employers by the National Statistical Office showed that the total number of unpaid leave did not decrease significantly in August, with between 3 and 8 million people completely absent from work.

Wilson believes that the number of new job losses on October 1 is at the lower end of this range. Because some worked side jobs while on vacation and others dropped out of the labor market.

The UK unemployment rate rose to 4.6% in the three months to July from 4.0% before the pandemic. However, the ‘inactivity rate’, which measures the working-age population (full-time, long-term illness, family support, giving up on job search, etc.), increased from 20.2% to 21.1%.

inflation risk

Rising unemployment doesn’t necessarily stop the BoE from raising rates early next year.

Supply chain bottlenecks risk rising inflation in the medium term if new unemployed people lack the skills to work in areas that require more staff, from pulling turkeys to computer programming.

“It can feel a lot more like the early 2000s, when there was a strong recovery and there was a serious labor shortage that caused wages and inflation,” Wilson said.

Similar to the early 2000s and unlike the 2010s, UK companies cannot easily hire workers in poorer parts of Eastern Europe due to post-Brexit visa regulations.

Bev White, chief executive of recruitment consulting firm Harvey Nash, said employers who struggle to fill tech positions should be less picky about new hires.

“Not every job requires a rocket scientist, and a role like a chatbot manager just needs the motivation and willingness to learn something new,” she said.

Not all economists think the bottleneck will persist. Some say the job market slack will put a strain on wages and inflation, as it did after the global financial crisis.

Samuel Tombs of Pantheon Macroeconomics, who expects unemployment to peak at 5.0%, said, “We expect underemployment to rise sharply as people return to their former employers but work fewer hours than they would like.”

long class

Whether vacation programs should re-emerge during the UK’s future economic downturn is debatable.

Last year, the UK’s fiscal deficit hit its highest since World War II and soared more than most developed countries, and Treasury Secretary Rishi Sunak announced major payroll tax hikes to cover more health care and social welfare spending.

Anna Leach, chief economist at the Confederation of British Industry, said there is a need for targeted support for sectors still hit by the pandemic, such as aviation, for now.

The UK Trade Union Parliament wants leave to be a permanent part of the job, giving businesses the opportunity to defer layoffs and retrain.

The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) said the government should be open minded, especially since the UK’s general unemployment benefits are low.

According to OECD data, in 2019, if an average salaried British person became unemployed for three months, they would receive 34% of their previous earnings in benefits, compared to 68% in France, 59% in Germany and 40% in the United States. .

Early evidence, including last year’s OECD study of the UK, Australia and New Zealand, suggests that the fear that unpaid leave will link employers with poor long-term prospects seems misguided.

“I want to say that it worked very well,” said Alexander Hijzen, OECD chief economist. “It should definitely be part of the toolkit for governments to deal with epidemics as well as other economic crises.”

($1 = 0.7311 pounds)

