UK Minister appoints new member to Agricultural and Horticultural Development Council





Grain VAT payer Sarah Bell and Stephen Briggs, beef and mutton VAT payer Colin Bateman, and dairy VAT payer Lyndon Edwards bring experience in each organization’s key crop sectors.

The organization will also benefit from the added legal expertise by appointing Dr Catherine Mackenzie, an attorney with background in agriculture and digital development, as well as Stephen Briggs agroforestry expertise.

The newly appointed people will help expand the organization’s technology base as part of its commitment to motherboard modernization.

All five nominees began three-year terms on September 13, 2021.

Agriculture Minister Victoria Prentice said:

The new board members bring impressive expertise and a wealth of experience across the agricultural sector.

I congratulate all of their appointments and I am confident they will help us achieve our goals of modernizing AHDB and building an organization for farmers and growers.

AHDB Chairman Nicholas Saphir said:

These new appointments reflect our ambition to build a modern, new governance structure that puts dues payers at the center of everything we do.

This will allow AHDB to provide organizations for UK farmers, growers and processors while recognizing the challenges agriculture will face in the future.

With the new CEO Tim Rycroft taking office on August 31, a focus on levy payer and technology-based board appointments will help AHDB reduce bureaucracy and provide better value and results to levy payers. will be

The five new Main Board members will receive non-annuity compensation of 11,808 per year based on a minimum hourly commitment of 36 days per year. Reasonable travel expenses are also paid.

These are ministerial appointments jointly appointed by Defra, the Government of Scotland, the Government of Wales and the Administration of Northern Ireland.

Appointments were made in accordance with the Ministerial Governance Code on Public Appointments issued by the Cabinet Office. All appointments are on merit and political activity is not involved in the selection process.

You must report the political activity of the appointed person (if it is important). All five nominees declared that they had not participated in any significant political activity in the past five years.

Biography Details Sarah Bell Along with working on a family blended farm in Rutland, Sarah runs her own consulting business, SE Bell Agri Food Ltd, to drive and deliver positive change to the food supply chain. Sarah has worked closely with academia and industry to develop practical solutions that incorporate the use of data to demonstrate sustainable agriculture. Prior to being a consultant, Sarah worked as Supply Chain Manager at Openfield. Colin Bateman Colin is a commercial highland livestock producer with over 25 years of experience in beef and mutton after graduating from Durham University. He has been a member of the Board of Directors for AHDB Beef & Lamb since 2019. His agricultural business spans 340Ha and runs glamping and experiential photo tourism ventures on the farm. Colin is particularly interested in cross-sector integration to build future-proof and resilient livestock systems. From 1983 to 2010 he served as MP for Penrith and Border, England’s largest rural area. Lyndon Edwards Lyndon is an experienced organic dairy, beef and farmer with over 40 years of experience in the agricultural industry. He works in a variety of industries, has a passion for sustainable agriculture and develops initiatives to ensure a successful future for the UK agricultural industry. Dr. Catherine Mackenzie Catherine is an attorney with a background in digital transformation, environmental and sustainability, and audit/risk management. A Master of Governance at Inner Temple and a member of the Attorney General in five jurisdictions, Catherine has worked with the World Bank, Asian Development Bank and the United Nations throughout Africa, Asia, the Middle East and North America. As Chair of Audit & Risk Management of the Commonwealth Scholarship Commission, Education Chair of the Inns of Court College of Advocacy, and formerly Chair of the Cambridge University Research Board, Catherine has been involved in major digital/IT projects and large international projects. led the audit. . Catherine teaches at Oxford University, conducts land economics studies at Magdalen College and Homerton University Cambridge, and is a councilor at the Royal College of Agriculture in Sirenster. Stephen Briggs Stephen is AbacusAgri’s Farmer, Farm Retailer and Principal Consultant, providing farm business consulting across the UK and internationally for over 20 years. He is Head of Soil and Water for Innovation for Agriculture and previously worked for the Ministry of International Development, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization, the World Bank and private companies in Africa, India and China. He holds a Masters in Soil Sciences and has over 25 years of experience developing and implementing effective knowledge exchanges that integrate research, farmer engagement and education, consulting, policy development work and practical agriculture. Stephen is also a Nuffield Farming Scholar and was awarded the prestigious Bullock Award in 2020 as the Scholar with the Most Influence on the Agricultural Industry in the 10 Years After the Scholarship. background:

The Agricultural and Horticultural Development Board (AHDB) is a statutory levy board funded by farmers, growers and others in the supply chain.

Their purpose is to inspire farmers, growers and industries to succeed in a fast-changing world. They provide the industry with easy-to-use, practical know-how that can be applied immediately to make better decisions and improve performance.

Founded in 2008 and classified as a non-departmental public institution, it supports the following industries: UK meat and livestock (cows, sheep and pigs); British Horticulture, Milk and Potatoes; and UK grain and oilseeds. AHDB remittances account for 72% of UK agricultural production. More information about AHDB can be found at www.ahdb.org.uk.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/uk-ministers-appoint-new-members-to-agriculture-and-horticulture-development-board The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos