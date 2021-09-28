Transport unleashing the UK’s potential as a world leader in the technology of the future





There will be more EV charging stations that are comprehensively designed for all drivers as talks begin on steps to put the UK at the forefront of its state-of-the-art transport technology proposals. Support search and rescue missions

Measures to safely maximize the opportunities and benefits of new aviation technologies, including drones, and to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure across the UK are one of several proposals presented by Transport Minister Grant Shapps today (28 September 2021).

With transport expected to radically change over the next decade, governments are making sure they have the right framework in place to drive innovation, keep people safe and harness the benefits of new technologies across the country.

Among the proposals under consideration are future plans for a strong and extensive network of charging points that support the government’s commitment to phase out sales of new gasoline and diesel vehicles by 2030 and enable everyone to switch to electric vehicles. The offer will support much more. By installing charging stations on highways, streets and popular destinations, we design comprehensively to increase accessibility and ease of use for everyone.

Consulting the future of transportation

The UK, as an independent country, can seize the opportunity to enforce stricter environmental standards for new vehicles and benefit from transportation innovations and technological developments.

Based on the views expressed in the consultation, the Government will make a final proposal for the future of transport that addresses the systemic changes in transport brought about by electrification, automation and new digital and data-driven business practices.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said:

This is a very exciting time for shipping in the UK. On our roads, EVs will become the norm in 10 years, at sea autonomous and remotely piloted vessels will increase efficiency and improve safety, and in our skies, drones and new aircraft will change the way people and goods move. will be

Supporting these innovations not only ensures high standards for consumers, but also creates a research-friendly environment that can continue to be a world leader in transportation. We will create safer, greener transportation systems that attract investment and support skilled jobs across the country.

The consultation will also look at how flexible legislative and regulatory frameworks can bring new aviation technologies to market in a safe, secure and sustainable manner. This will create new opportunities in the aviation sector, such as supporting the everyday use of drones for delivery to rural communities, surveying, data collection, and delivering improved access to search and rescue missions. Research shows that the drone economy alone could be worth up to $42 billion in the UK by 2030.

At sea, the government seeks to create a comprehensive regulatory framework to ensure that autonomous and remotely piloted vessels operate safely in British waters. This will make the country the destination of choice for those looking to develop, test and use autonomous vessels.

