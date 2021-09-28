Disposal of GB stickers for UK markers under new license plate law





Starting this week, drivers heading to Europe will have to make sure their cars have the correct license plates and country stickers on them after the law changes.

From Tuesday, September 28, the old GB stickers will be replaced with the British ones, affecting drivers with new GB plates and drivers with older EU style plates.

This is the second change this year to the license plate rules, and it appears to show solidarity with Northern Ireland after Brexit.

For the past 111 years, the GB sticker has been valid for cars in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. However, GB stands for Great Britain, which includes England, Scotland and Wales but not Northern Ireland, which consists of all four countries.

The replacement came just nine months after the rules that required GB stickers or magnets on cars were changed after Brexit.

In January, the government changed the rule to eliminate the need to display a separate GB sticker on all vehicles with license plates with GB identifiers and Union Flag, whereas vehicles with Scottish, Welsh or EU identifiers did so.

Then Transport Minister Grant Shapps tweeted: “British people will be able to drive on the continent without the GB sticker thanks to the Union Flag and the new registration number with GB.

But now drivers with those GB license plates must also display a UK sticker or replace them with a new UK license plate. Drivers with EU, Scottish or Welsh identifiers must replace all GB stickers or magnets with British ones before departing abroad.

The government heavily promoted the January changes, but the government was less eager to advertise the latest changes. The move was informed by the United Nations that it would change the diacritics from GB to the UK, which the UK had previously chosen to display on international traffic for vehicles registered in the UK.

