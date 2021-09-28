British gas producer Serica promises significant profits thanks to record prices.





Serica Energy, a North Sea company responsible for 5% of UK gas production, said it expects to deliver “very significant returns” to its shareholders thanks to record high prices.

Expected to be the winner of unprecedented disruption in the energy market, along with other UK gas producers such as Harbor Energy and IOG, the Aim-listed company has committed to review its 2021 dividend in light of “strong gas” on Tuesday. Price Trend”. In 2020, it paid a dividend of 3.5p per share, up from 3p in 2019.

The UK government said last week that it could consider introducing a “windfall tax” to businesses that benefit from higher gasoline prices as one option to ease the burden on consumers.

Serica said market gas prices in the first half of this year recorded more than 56p, three times higher than in the same period in 2020, and averaged 150p in September.

“Cerica production is over 80%, and the recent unusual rise in wholesale gas prices has had a particularly significant impact,” Chief Executive Officer Mitch Flegg said in announcing the company’s first-half earnings on Tuesday.

Record prices also coincided with Serica’s increased production. Columbus, a gas development primarily off the east coast of Aberdeen, which is 50% owned by Serica, is expected to start in the fourth quarter.

Work on the well that forms part of the rum field east of the Shetland Islands has added more than 4,000 barrels of oil per day to production capacity since August.

Serica has decided to keep more than 80% of its projected oil and gas volumes unhedged to maintain a “substantial gain” in light of “the tremendous volatility in the global gas market over the past 18 months”.

First half results do not reflect the impact of record prices. Revenue increased from £46 million to £108 million during the same period in 2020, but pre-tax profit fell from £20.4 million to £2.2 million due to provisions to hedge losses.

Production in the first half of this year averaged 21,600 barrels per day for the same period a year ago, up from an average of 18,900 boe/d per day. Because of the pandemic, they had to perform extended maintenance that was delayed from 2020.

