What the Chinese Vice President told an old friend of the United States about the legitimacy of the Communist Party





At the end of January, shortly after Joe Biden entered the White House, Chinese Vice President Wang Qishan had a long conversation with an American guest in Beijing.

John Thornton, a Wall Street veteran who previously ran Goldman Sachs, is an old friend who knew Wang, President Xi Jinping’s right-hand man, when he was still a mid-level civil servant in the 1990s.

The two conducted their conversation well beyond everyday politics and spoke about Chinese and American history, the clash of civilizations and one of the most sensitive topics surrounding relations between the two countries: legitimacy. of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Thornton, now executive chairman of Barrick Gold, relayed the message of the priorities of the new US administration: tackling the pandemic, reviving the economy and reuniting a divided America. He said the personal ties between Xi and Biden could help mend the relationship, and that there was space for the two nations to sit down and discuss the trade.

Thornton also had a conversation with China’s first trade negotiator, Vice Premier Liu He, and senior diplomat Yang Jiechi during the trip, which paved the way for Liu’s first video call with Treasury Secretary Janet. Yellen and US Trade Representative Katherine Tai, in June.

“Thornton is an old friend of some Chinese leaders and senior officials,” said a person familiar with the details of the discussion. “As a person who understands China, he has helped carry messages between the two nations when the relationship has faced challenges.

“Thornton has a role similar to that of [Henry] Kissinger about 50 years ago, “said the person, who requested anonymity to discuss the matter.

When Kissinger made his trip to China in 1971, which resulted in the normalization of ties between the two nations, he was then national security adviser to President Richard Nixon.

Thornton has not played any official government role, but he has worked with the Republican and Democratic administrations to serve as a back channel – especially as ties have plunged to their lowest level in decades.

Donald Trump administration officials have defined the US-China relationship in terms of a “clash of civilizations” and have promoted a rhetorical separation of the Chinese state and its people from the ruling Communist Party – viewed by officials in Beijing as highly provocative and an attack on its political legitimacy.

Wang was keenly aware of the direction in which the Trump administration was heading, and during the conversation with Thornton, he accused the Trump administration of devising a decoupling between the two nations and of driving a wedge between the party and the people.

“Wang shared with Thornton observations from books he read about the legitimacy of the regime,” said the person familiar with the discussion.

According to Wang, the party’s legitimacy stems from its victory over the Kuomintang in the long civil war, China’s journey as a socialist country, 40 years of reform and openness policies, and the new era under Xi.

China has long been criticized for not having democratic elections, but Wang argued that the party was “chosen” by the people and supported the regime.

“To understand China and its history, present and future, America must first understand the Chinese Communist Party,” Wang told Thornton.

Wang also offered his perspective on American history. He said he saw US politics, ideology and culture as stemming primarily from its Anglo-Saxon and Protestant heritage, and dating back to Mediterranean civilization – all creating huge differences with Chinese civilization.

He said he hoped the Biden administration would change the course of the United States and that it should seek to understand China, whether the two countries are friends or foes – and not continue to decouple.

“The ball is now in the US court” when it comes to relations, Wang said.

Thornton said Biden’s climate envoy John Kerry, who served as secretary of state under Barack Obama, would be a good fit to bring the two countries closer together through climate cooperation.

The conversation between Wang and Thornton offered a rare glimpse into the thinking of Chinese leaders, particularly how they viewed the trajectory of Sino-U.S. Relations as Beijing prepared to face a new U.S. government.

The Biden administration has since continued much of Trump’s tough approach to China. Biden officials complained about a lack of communication and access to Xi’s inner circle.

Officials in Beijing are wary of young American officials, whom they see as hostile to China and too focused on ideological competition. They prefer to deal with trusted “old friends” such as Thornton, who is one of the few who has maintained ties and access to some of China’s most powerful officials.

Thornton’s ties to China date back to at least the mid-1990s, when he first met Wang, then director of the China Construction Bank.

When Thornton oversaw Goldman’s activities in Asia, the Bank of Wall Street won the initial public offering contract for China Telecom, one of the first international listings for a Chinese state-owned company. He left Goldman Sachs in 2003 and became a professor and director of the Global Leadership Program at Tsinghua University in Beijing.

