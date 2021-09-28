President Biden announces nine new candidates for U.S. lawyer positions





President Biden announces nine new candidates for U.S. prosecutors across the country, officials who will be critical to upholding the rule of law as key federal law enforcement officials in their districts.

These individuals were chosen for their dedication to law enforcement, their professionalism, experience and credentials in this area, their dedication to the pursuit of equal justice for all and their commitment to the independence of the ministry of Justice.

The president has launched a global effort to tackle the surge in gun crime that has taken place over the past 18 months, putting more cops on the go, supporting community prevention programs and cracking down on illegal trafficking in firearms. Confirming that U.S. prosecutors are the primary federal law enforcement officials in their district is important to these efforts.

The president has now announced 25 candidates for the posts of US prosecutors.

Biographies of American lawyers

Clare E. Connors, United States Attorney for the District of Hawaii Clare E. Connors has been Attorney General of Hawaii since January 2019. Prior to her appointment, Ms. Connors was an attorney with the Davis Levin Livingston law firm in Honolulu since 2011 to 2018. From 2004 to 2011, Ms. Connors served as the Assistant United States Attorney at the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Hawaii. Ms. Connors also served as a trial prosecutor in the United States Department of Justice’s Tax Division and Special Assistant to the United States Attorney at the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia from 2003 to 2004. a clerk for Judge David Alan Ezra in the United States District Court for the District of Hawaii from 2002 to 2003.

Ms. Connors received her JD from Harvard Law School in 2002 and her BA, cum laude, from Yale College in 1996.

Zachary A. Cunha, Designated U.S. Attorney for the District of Rhode Island Zachary A. Cunha is the Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Rhode Island, where he currently serves as Division Chief civil. He joined the United States Attorney General’s Office for the District of Rhode Island in 2014. Mr. Cunha served as the United States Assistant Attorney in the Eastern District of New York from 2005 to 2008 and in the District of Massachusetts from 2008 to 2013. Mr. Cunha previously served as Deputy Legal Counsel for New York City from 2001 to 2005.

Mr. Cunha received his JD with Distinction from George Washington University Law School in 2001 and his AB with Distinction from Brown University in 1998.

Michael F. Easley, Jr., U.S. Attorney Candidate for the Eastern District of North Carolina Michael F. Easley, Jr. is a litigation partner with the law firm McGuireWoods LLP, where he has practiced since 2010. His practice at McGuireWoods LLP has focused on government investigations and a range of civil and criminal cases in state and federal courts. Mr. Easley is also a member of the Eastern District of North Carolina Criminal Justice Law Expert Panel, through which he has provided legal representation to indigent clients subject to a dispute. indictment or federal investigation. He is currently a member of the Board of the Criminal Justice Section of the North Carolina Bar Association and a member of the Visitors’ Council of the University of North Carolina. Mr. Easley previously served on the Board of Directors of the North Carolina Tenth Judicial District Bar and the Wake County Bar Association.

Mr. Easley received his JD with Distinction from the University of North Carolina Law School in 2010 and his BA with Distinction and Distinction from the University of North Carolina in 2007.

Cole Finegan, U.S. Attorney for the District of Colorado Cole Finegan has been the Managing Partner of Hogan Lovells US LLP in Denver since 2007. While at Hogan Lovells, Mr. Finegan also served as Regional Managing Partner for the Americas from 2014 to 2020. From 2003 to 2006, Mr. Finegan served as dual chief of staff to the mayor of Denver and city attorney. Prior to joining the public service, Mr. Finegan was a partner at Brownstein Hyatt Farber & Schreck from 1993 to 2003, where he also worked as a partner from 1987 to 1991. From 1991 to 1993, Mr. Finegan was legal counsel in head of the Colorado Governor’s Office.

Mr. Finegan received his JD from Georgetown University Law Center in 1986, while serving as chief of staff to US Congressman James R. Jones. He obtained his BA from the University of Notre-Dame in 1978.

Sandra J. Hairston, United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina Sandra J. Hairston has served as the Interim United States Attorney for the Middle District of North Carolina since March 1, 2021. She has joined the Office of Prosecutors of the United States for the Middle District of North Carolina in 1990 as Deputy United States Attorney. Ms. Hairston previously served as the United States First Deputy Attorney for the Central District of North Carolina from 2014 to 2021. From 1994 to 1996, Ms. Hairston was Head of the Criminal Division of the United States Attorney’s Office. for the eastern district. of North Carolina before returning to the Central District of North Carolina in 1996. Ms. Hairston previously served as Assistant Attorney in Columbus County, North Carolina from 1987 to 1989, and as Deputy Special Attorney in County of North Carolina. Guilford, North Carolina, from 1989. to 1990.

Ms. Hairston received her JD from North Carolina Central University School of Law in 1987 and her BA from the University of North Carolina at Charlotte in 1981.

Dena J. King, appointed United States Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina Dena J. King is the Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Western District of North Carolina, where she Since 2020 has served as Deputy Chief Criminal Officer for Violent Crimes, Drug and Organized Crime Working Groups and Narcotics Units. From 2014 to 2020, Ms. King served as Special Assistant United States Attorney and then Deputy United States Prosecutor in the United States Prosecutor’s Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Ms. King was previously an attorney in the Securities Division of the Secretary of State’s North Carolina Department from 2009 to 2014. From 2006 to 2008, Ms. King served as an assistant attorney in the Mecklenburg County Attorneys Office in Charlotte. , North Carolina.

Ms. King received her JD from North Carolina Central University School of Law in 2006 and her BS, magna cum laude, from North Carolina State University in 2003.

Nikolas P. Kerest, Designated US Attorney for the District of Vermont Nikolas P. Kerest is the Assistant United States Attorney in the Criminal Division of the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Vermont, where he has served since 2019. Previously Mr. Kerest served in the Civil Division of the same office, first as the Deputy United States Attorney from 2010 to 2014, and then as the Civilian Chief from 2014 to 2019. While serving as the Civilian Chief, Mr. Kerest was also the Civil Rights Coordinator from 2014 to 2016. Mr. Kerest practiced in private practice with Pierce Atwood LLP in Portland, Maine from 2004 to 2010 and Ropes & Gray LLP in Boston, Massachusetts from 2001 to 2004. Mr. Kerest was a law clerk for Judge Fred I. Parker on the United States Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit from 2000 to 2001.

Mr. Kerest received his JD from Cornell Law School in 2000 and his BA from Williams College in 1994.

Kenneth L. Parker, United States Attorney Candidate for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth L. Parker is Assistant United States Attorney in the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Ohio, where he practices functions since 1999. He was Head of the Criminal Division from 2011 to 2019 and Head of the Working Group on Combating Organized Crime from 2010 to 2011. From 2003 to 2005, Mr. Parker was Adjunct Professor of Criminal Practice Federal Law College at the University of Cincinnati. Mr. Parker was Legal Assistant to Judge S. Arthur Spiegel in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Ohio from 1997 to 1999.

Mr. Parker received his JD from Indiana University School of Law in 1997 and his BS, magna cum laude, from Tuskegee University in 1994.

Delia L. Smith, United States Attorney for the District of the Virgin IslandsDelia L. Smith is currently the Assistant United States Attorney for the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of the Virgin Islands, where she has worked since 2005. From 2012 to 2014, Ms. Smith was seconded to work as a trial lawyer in the Office of International Affairs of the United States Department of Justice. Prior to joining the Department of Justice, Ms Smith was Deputy Attorney General in the Office of the Attorney General of the Virgin Islands Department of Justice from 1999 to 2005. Ms Smith served as Law Clerk for Judge Ishmael Meyers on the Superior Court of the Islands Virgins from 1997 to 1999.

Ms. Smith received her JD from Texas Southern University in 1997 and her BA from the University of the Virgin Islands in 1993.

