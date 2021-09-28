COVID-19: UK adds 34,526 new cases and 167 coronavirus-related deaths, showing daily figures | UK News





According to government data, the UK has recorded 34,526 new COVID cases and 167 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

That number compares to 37,960 infections and 40 deaths reported on Monday, with 31,564 cases and 203 deaths reported at this time last week.

Currently, there are 7,000 COVID-19 patients admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, another 24,919 people were vaccinated against the coronavirus on Monday, bringing the total to 48,765,726 (89.7% of the population aged 16 and over).

An additional 33,177 people received their second dose on Monday, meaning 44,799,748 people in the UK are now fully vaccinated (82.4%).

In the 28 days since the pandemic began, a total of 136,375 people have died from COVID-19 in the UK, according to government data.

Separate figures released by the National Bureau of Statistics (ONS) showed that by 17 September, a total of 851 deaths had been registered in England and Wales for which COVID-19 was mentioned on death certificates, a slight decrease of 1% compared to the previous week.

By that week, around 1 in 13 (7.7%) of registered deaths in England and Wales had mentioned coronavirus on their death certificate.

ONS says a total of 161,446 deaths have occurred in the UK for which COVID is mentioned in the death certificate.

The highest level of the day occurred on January 19th.

The daily death toll during the first wave of the virus peaked at 1,461 on April 8, 2020.

This comes after Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised to appoint a chairperson of a public investigation into the COVID-19 pandemic by Christmas.

The prime minister also said he supports the national COVID-19 memorial wall, suggesting that the wall could become a permanent national monument to the epidemic.

Meanwhile, an ONS study found that more than 1 in 10 secondary school students and more than a third of faculty and staff who contract COVID-19 have persistent symptoms.

While both staff and students generally reported weakness and fatigue, staff were more likely to experience shortness of breath.

ONS estimates that 35.7% of staff and 12.3% of students who previously tested positive for COVID-19 reported symptoms lasting more than a month after becoming infected with the virus.

Approximately 15.5% of faculty and approximately 9.4% of students reported a significant decrease in their ability to perform daily tasks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/covid-19-uk-records-34-526-new-cases-and-167-more-coronavirus-related-deaths-daily-figures-show-12420504 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos