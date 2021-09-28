US natgas turns negative after climbing 10% earlier in the session





Snow covered transfer lines leading to storage tanks at the Dominion Cove Point Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminal in Lusby, Maryland, March 18, 2014. REUTERS / Gary Cameron / File Photo

September 28 (Reuters) – U.S. natural gas futures turned negative on Tuesday after climbing more than 10% for the second day in a row to a new seven-year high as global gas prices keep demand for US exports of strong liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Traders noted that prices were volatile as volumes were slim, with the contract for the first month of October expiring on Tuesday. They also noted that prices had risen earlier in the day despite forecasts of milder weather and weaker demand over the next two weeks than expected.

The entire energy complex has turned negative after hitting multi-year highs earlier today amid concerns over global supply and production that may not keep pace with demand growth forecasts this winter. Oil prices fell about 0.5%, after hitting their highest level since October 2018, fears that power outages in China could reduce demand.

Gas prices in Europe and Asia, meanwhile, were still trading around four times against US gas due to insatiable demand for fuel in Asia and low gas stocks in Europe ahead of the winter heating season, when demand peaks.

On their last day as the first month, gas futures for October delivery fell 5.6 cents, or 1.0%, to $ 5.650 per million British thermal units (mmBtu). On Monday, the contract jumped 11% to close at its highest since February 2014.

Futures contracts for November, soon to be the first month, fell 4 cents to $ 5.69 per mmBtu.

Futures premiums for November 2021 to October 2021 and March 2022 to April 2022 both hit record highs this week. The market uses the March-April and October-November spreads to bet on the winter heating season.

The gas industry calls the March-April spread the ‘widowmaker’ because rapid price swings resulting from changing weather forecasts have put some speculators out of business, including hedge fund Amaranth, which has lost more than 6 billion dollars on gas futures in 2006.

With gas prices at record highs of around $ 29 per mmBtu in Europe and Asia versus just $ 6 in the United States, traders said buyers around the world would continue to buy all the LNG that United States could produce. The United States exports about 10% of the gas it produces in the form of LNG.

Despite cuts at several LNG export plants in the United States this month, the amount of gas flowing to the plants edged down to an average of 10.4 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) until present in September, against 10.5 bcfd in August, according to data provider Refinitiv. . Read more

But, regardless of the increase in world prices, the United States only has the capacity to transform about 10.5 billion cubic feet of gas into LNG. Global markets will likely have to wait until later this year to get more from the United States, when the sixth liquefaction train at Sabine Pass from Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG.A) and Calcasieu Pass from Venture Global LNG in Louisiana begin producing LNG. in test mode.

“The US LNG export capacity cap is probably the only thing holding back Henry Hub prices by tracking European and Asian gas / LNG prices to the moon,” Sheetal Nasta said at RBN Energy. , noting: “As explosive as Henry Hub futures are these days, without the capacity constraint they would be much higher.”

With the onset of cooler weather, Refinitiv forecast the average U.S. gas demand, including exports, to grow from 81.8 billion cubic feet per day this week to 82.8 billion feet. cubes per day next week as homes and businesses begin to increase their heaters. That forecast was lower than Refinitiv’s forecast on Monday.

Reporting by Scott DiSavino Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Mark Potter

