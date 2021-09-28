UK Government Announces EU Fishing License Application Results





Nearly 1,700 EU ship licenses are currently licensed to fish in UK waters. Of these, 117 were issued to allow EU vessels to operate in waters of 6-12 nautical miles for which there is evidence to support traceability records.

There are 35 small vessels that have not been licensed but have no supporting evidence that the UK government is open for further discussion and evidence. The UK is clear on its methodology for making decisions based on available evidence under its Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

The UK government will publish a list of EU vessels under 12 m in length that have been licensed to operate in waters of 6 to 12 nautical miles in the UK on Wednesday 29 September.

A UK government spokesperson said:

The government has issued a number of licenses this year to EU vessels intending to operate in our exclusive economic zone (12-200 nautical miles) and territorial waters (6-12 nautical miles). Our approach is rational and fully consistent with the promises of the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

As stated in the TCA, with respect to the 6-12 nm zone, EU vessels are required to provide records of their fishing activities in those waters. We are considering applications for vessels less than 12 m in length to fish in these waters, and based on available evidence, 12 of 47 applications may be licensed.

We continue to work with the Commission and French authorities and will consider the additional evidence provided to support the rest of the license application.

Nearly 1,700 vessels have already been licensed to operate in the UK’s 12-200 nautical mile waters, and an additional 105 licenses have been issued for vessels operating in 6-12 nautical mile waters with evidence supporting at least five records. Year reference period.

There were 47 small vessels of less than 12 meters, where data were less available and additional evidence was requested to support their applicability to fisheries in waters of 6-12 nautical miles. After evaluating all available evidence, we now authorize 12 vessels less than 12 m to operate in waters 6-12 nautical miles of territorial waters. The approach we have taken is reasonable and fully compliant with the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

Trade and cooperation agreements have changed the fishing agreements between the UK and the EU. The UK must allow access to vessels operating in the UK’s 6-12 nautical mile waters for 4 out of 5 years between 2012 and 2016.

The UK requires reasonable evidence to evaluate an application in accordance with the following requirements:

Location data showing fishing activity in our territorial waters. Data record catches of permitted fish species for the same date or time period as location data.

The UK is leaving the EU and is committed to sustainable fisheries management as an independent coastal state. Defra continues to work with the Commission and French authorities. We welcome additional evidence from the EU to evaluate other existing licensed applications on EU vessels using the published methodology.

Full licensing criteria will be posted on the UK Single Issuing Authority website on Wednesday (29 September 2021).

