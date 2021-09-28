Britain’s lack of social mobility threatens to fuel populism: Fiona Hill | social mobility





According to Fiona Hill, the daughter of a coal miner who has become a senior White House adviser, a lack of social mobility in the UK could leave communities behind, triggering populism and becoming a national security crisis.

Hill, who was born in Durham County, served under three presidents and became director of the American National Security Council for Europe and Russia, warned that social disparities in Britain are so large that some communities feel like another world in the city.

The 55-year-old, who stood out as a witness in the Donald Trump impeachment trial, explaining how her background and very distinctive working-class accent supported her in Britain in the 1980s and 1990s, said that today’s class barriers still have a local accent. holding people back.

Hill spoke for the first time at length about the social challenges of modern Britain, saying that the glass ceilings it faced 40 years ago are still prevalent. in another world.

Hill said he had a feeling that many people outside the big cities were left in England and that the rest of England didn’t belong to everyone who came from there.

This lack of social mobility, all these dissatisfactions give rise to populism and, as we have seen, over time become a national security crisis. Because all of this can be abused.

After studying at St Andrews in Fife, Hill was the first in the family to attend college when he studied in Moscow in the late 80s, and then earned a PhD from Harvard University. After joining a Washington, DC think tank, she served as Russia’s Chief Intelligence Officer for the National Intelligence Council under Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama.

Her path out of poverty is a new memoir, There Is Nothing for You Here, where she describes her unexpected success as luck, hard work, and early government support.

In an interview with The Guardian, Hill said the possibility of getting a student loan would make him think twice about studying in the UK today. It’s a very bad political moment for kids because of climate change and all the other issues. They are also unhappy because the financial support is gone, she said.

Many people make educational decisions based on what they can afford. That is why many people are reluctant to pursue higher education. This is a new marker for the class in both the US and UK. People speak culture or value education.

A native of the market town of Auckland, Bishop, Hill, she said, is backing Durham County’s bid for British City of Culture 2025. St Andrews from 1984 to 1989.

The county, which ranks in the top 40% of the UK’s poorest parliamentary area, is one of 20 areas bidding for ownership and the resulting multi-million-pound investment. The digital, cultural, media and sports departments are expected to announce a long list of bidders in a few days before announcing the winners in May 2022.

Hill, who has been praised as a national treasure for her precision and composure under pressure while giving evidence of Capital Hill, said that only President George W. Bush had ever mentioned her northeast accent, which would have hampered my professional development in England.

He called me Blair Girl. Oh, where did that accent come from? And I said it came from the north of England, a little bit closer to the Tony Blairs constituency. After that he forgot my name but continued to call me Blair Girl. I actually thought it was fun. I liked it because he knew who I was.

The author, now a US citizen but whose mother June still lives in Durham County, was critical of Boris Johnson’s leveling of the agenda as being driven by politics, partisan politics, and the red wall.

She said this affects the idea that if you want to turn anything back for you or have a policy focused on you, you have to be tied to the ruling party. Instead of dictating policy in Whitehall, Hill said it was important to give local leaders the real power and money to drive change.

