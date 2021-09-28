Climate change: Greta Thunberg accuses UK government of ‘climate villain’ | climate news





Environmental activists Greta Thunberg and Vanessa Nakate have accused the UK government of being a “climate villain”.

At the Youth4Climate summit in Milan, Ms Thunberg said the continued approval of new licenses and drilling permits for oil and gas in the North Sea goes against the UK’s leadership position, hosting COP 26, the Glasgow-based UN climate summit.

“It’s a textbook example of hypocrisy along with many other countries,” the 18-year-old Swedish told Sky News.

“Of course, the climate crisis started in England. It started in England since the beginning of the Industrial Revolution. We started burning coal there. So Britain has a huge historical responsibility when it comes to historical emissions. The climate crisis is a cumulative crisis. “

Image: Greta Thunberg at the Milan Youth4Climate conference

Thunberg said the UK, like many other countries, is engaged in what he calls “creative carbon accounting.” Emissions from exported fossil fuels or international transport and air are not currently counted here.

“I think it’s very strange that they are the people we have to look up to now, but they are objectively one of the biggest climate villains and I think it’s very strange,” she said.

Ugandan activist Ms Nakate commented on the controversial Kambo oil field off the Shetland coast, which is expected to receive final approval for drilling.

“True climate leadership doesn’t mean opening new coal plants or funding new oil fields,” she said.

“I don’t think that’s true climate leadership. I think true climate leadership puts people and the planet before profits.”

Image: Thunberg says UK government is guilty of ‘textbook hypocrisy’.

Both activists have expressed real concerns that greenhouse gas emissions are not decreasing fast enough, despite the United Nations Secretary-General’s calling climate change a “code red” for humanity.

Thunberg said: “According to a recent UN report, global emissions are projected to increase by 16% by 2030. I mean, that’s all. We think we’re on the right track, but emissions aren’t really It’s still growing.”

Sky News asked if the two had given up their world leaders and their abilities at COP26.

“Well, I didn’t give up because if I gave up, communities like me would continue to face the worst climate crisis ever. Justice, then now is not the time to give up.”

“Yes, I agree with Vanessa,” Thunberg said. “Now is not the time to give up.

“Of course we are speeding in the very wrong direction, but there are still a lot of people who want to work, try and do good.

“We want to do more and drive change, but that requires bold things to happen.”

“Given that the UK is the first country to enact legislation to reduce carbon emissions faster than any other major economy in the past 30 years and reach net zero by 2050, our argument that we are leading the way,” a government spokesperson said. support,” he said. The road to fighting climate change.”

