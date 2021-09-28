UK and Japan start talks on deeper defense ties





Japan is the UK’s important and like-minded partner in the Indo-Pacific region. The signing of this agreement will enable the two countries and the armed forces to work together to address global security issues and respond to common threats.

Importantly, it is consistent with the UK’s strategic shift of efforts and resources to the Indo-Pacific, as outlined in the Consolidation Review in March. The summit will make that promise a reality and send a clear signal of the UK and Japan’s resolve to deepen bilateral defense cooperation and support a rules-based international order.

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said:

Japan is the UK’s close security partner in Asia with shared values ​​and common strategic interests. This is a clear sign of our resolve to deepen bilateral defense cooperation and the UK’s commitment to the Indo-Pacific region.

The goal is to establish conditions for British and Japanese personnel conducting activities in different countries that make bilateral activities such as drills and joint exercises easier and faster, creating conditions for deeper, more regular and complex defense engagement programs. As a result, it facilitates participation in a more regular program of events.

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said:

Deepening our defense relationship with Japan is an important part of our commitment to ensuring an open and safe Indo-Pacific and clearly demonstrating the actions of a global Britain.

Our two island democracies believe that the same fundamental freedoms and strong economic and security partnerships with Japan are important to the UK’s long-term interests.

The talks began shortly after the British aircraft carrier strike group’s visit to Japan, a sign of our unwavering commitment to supporting common security issues in the region.

