Milley: Beijing fears of US attack prompted appeal to Chinese general

But he added that he was not qualified to determine the sanity of the President of the United States, a comment that was not included in his prepared remarks. In describing the calls, the book was referring to long-held claims by Trump’s political opponents that the then president was mentally unstable, especially at the end of his term, as he mistakenly claimed that the 2020 election had been stolen from him.

The four-star general told senators on Tuesday that he was certain Trump had no intention of attacking the Chinese, and it is my direct responsibility to convey presidential orders and intent.

My task at the time was to defuse, Milley told senators, revealing for the first time that the specific purpose of his phone calls to Li was generated by worrying intelligence that made us believe the Chinese were concerned about an attack by the United States.

Milley added that several people appointed by Trump were aware of his calls, including then Chief of Staff Mark Meadows, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and, in January, Acting Defense Secretary Christopher Miller. Trump has since slammed Milley over the calls and claimed Milley never spoke to him about them.

Milley said he would discuss the intelligence that triggered the phone calls in a classified setting with Senators later Tuesday. He also offered to share with the committee any emails, phone logs, memos, witnesses or anything else you need to better understand these events.

The firestorm over Milleys ‘appeals prompted some Republicans to call for Milleys’ resignation or firing. The White House, meanwhile, has said President Joe Biden has complete faith in Milley, a person appointed by Trump who was retained by Biden.

Tuesday’s hearing, which was called to focus on the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan, was the first time Milley has addressed the controversy in detail. And while he provided further explanations for the calls, he also referred to a Jan.8 phone call he had with President Nancy Pelosi in which the California Democrat sought to inquire about the ability of the president to launch nuclear weapons, according to Milley.

I sought to assure him that the nuclear launch is governed by a very specific and deliberate process, Milley added. Processes, protocols and procedures are in place and I have assured him on several occasions that there is no chance of illegal, unauthorized or accidental launching.

According to a memo detailing that phone call, which was submitted to the Armed Services Committee on Tuesday and obtained by POLITICO, Milley described Pelosi as being concerned and said she made various personal references characterizing the president.

The two phone calls with China also sparked an official investigation by the House Special Committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol. The panel asked the Defense Ministry for tapes of the conversations.

