Britain’s fuel crisis triggers a fall in the pound on fears of a recession.





Currency update

Join myFT Daily Digest and be the first to receive Currencies news.

The pound plunged to an eight-month low on Tuesday as investors feared that the fuel crisis that swept the UK could lead to a sharp slowdown in growth coupled with soaring inflation.

The pound fell 1.2% to $1.353, the biggest one-day drop against the dollar this year and the lowest since January. Analysts say the panic buying of gasoline in recent days is a sign of widespread supply chain problems that could hamper economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deutsche Bank’s currency strategist Shreyas Gopal said the fuel shortage “increased the risk of the country stalling, at least in the short term”. “And even if the fuel panic purchases stop by this weekend, as governments and industry expect, the UK structural supply problem will continue. The lack of fuel is just the means by which the widespread labor shortage is currently suffering the most.”

The pound fell 1.2% against the euro, despite a surge in UK Treasury yields as investors expect rate hikes through February next year following the Bank’s hawkish policy announcement. last week. Investors did not respond to prospects for higher interest rates by buying the pound more generally as investors fear that the BoE’s plans stem from concerns about high inflation rather than accelerating growth.

Derek Halpenny, head of global market research at MUFG, said: “Markets are starting to get nervous about the fact that the BoE is being forced to tighten policy against a fairly weak background.” “If you look at the pound today, it’s a kind of stagflation story.”

Gasoline prices have soared across Europe, but Halpenny said the pound is adding to inflation fears, partly because Brexit-induced labor shortages are exacerbating Britain’s problems. “The currency market is heading to the UK for a reason. You don’t see a serious tribe of the same kind on the continent.”

Tuesday’s decline means the pound has completely reversed a strong start to 2021, which has caused investors to bet that the UK’s recovery can outpace the rest of the world thanks to the rapid launch of a Covid vaccine. Sterling has lost nearly 5% against the dollar since peaking just above $1.42 at the end of May.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/9cbc6fc3-7f8d-4b98-873f-617ac86ff746 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos