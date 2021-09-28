



New figures have emerged since 2009 that at least 15 women have been killed by active or former police officers in the UK since 2009.

The majority of women killed by former police officers were partners, according to data from Femicide Census, first reported by The Times.

Other cases shown in the data tracking the killing of women by men in the UK include murder for financial gain and the asphyxiation of a mother by a former police officer.

The murder of Sarah Everard by Wayne Couzens, a former Metropolitan Police Officer, refocused on an attack on a woman associated with the police.

After her death on 3 March, an all-night rally at Clapham Common in southwest London was interrupted by police who arrested the controversial woman and dispersed the mourners.

Diplomat with a firearm, Couzens, 48, admitted to the murder of Everard, 33, and will be sentenced to death in Old Bailey this week. He was fired by the Met after pleading guilty.

He also admitted to kidnapping and rape in London during an incident that took a marketing manager where her body was ultimately found in woodland near Ashford in Kent.

After Couzens admitted to the crime, Met Commissioner Cressida Dick said: Sadly some of them are abused at home for example and sadly sometimes I have bad words and deeds.

Femicide Census co-founder Karen Ingala Smith told The Times that the problem is much deeper than what could be described as a bad UN. The example she pointed to was scandals of undercover officers who had sexual relations with the activists they were targeting.

This month, an active duty officer at the Met was charged with voyeurism.

Ingala Smith criticized the distrustful attitude that enabled the rapist rather than support the rape victim. She said: This isn’t a problem with some bad guys, it’s a systemic and institutional problem of sexism. The Femicide Census shows that even the murder of women is not a one-off.

Census data that includes Couzens shows there have been 10 murders by police officers, former police officers and former special cops since 2009.

Another case was classified as manslaughter and included Dorset police officer Timothy Brehmer, who strangled an affair woman after exposing her to his wife. Bremer was acquitted of murder.

Typically, in most cases involving former police officers, women were intimate partners, formerly intimate partners or spouses of the perpetrators.

Cases include Ivan Escak, who was sentenced to life in prison in 2013 for stabbing and killing his estranged wife 11 times at a hairdresser in Ashford, Kent.

William Keane, a former special police officer at the Tayside Police Department, was convicted in 2012 of beating an 80-year-old charity volunteer to steal her money.

In 2011, former detective Peter Foster killed his partner, a police officer, by stabbing him in the neck with a baseball bat.

