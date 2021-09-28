UK threatens French outrage over fishing restrictions in coastal waters





Relations with Paris were in danger of further deterioration after Britain announced on Tuesday that it had decided to allow only a handful of small French ships to operate off British coasts under the terms of the Brexit withdrawal agreement.

As part of the EU-UK divorce agreement, it has been agreed that EU boats will be allowed to fish if they can prove their fishing records in the UK’s sensitive 6-12 nautical mile coastal zone.

After receiving 87 requests from the French government this year, the British government announced that only 12 small boats less than 12 meters in length could fish mainly off the coast of England and Wales.

An official said the decision was made after in-depth investigation of data provided by small fishing boats, such as location data and catch records.

The deal required the boat to be able to prove that it fished in the 6nm-12nm region at least once a year for four of the five years between 2012 and 2016.

The decision to grant only one in seven French requests for access to small boats off the British coast risks adding additional strain to London-Paris relations just weeks after controversy over the Aukus submarine deal. There is.

French maritime minister Annick Girardin criticized the British ruling. “The UK’s refusal to implement the terms of the Brexit deal is a new refusal,” she said in a statement on Tuesday night. “I have only one item on the agenda. Getting the final licenses for our fishermen, as predicted by the agreement. “We must not take French fishing hostage to the British for political purposes,” he said.

suggestion

France is also awaiting a response to a request for a fishing license from the Channel Islands, with 168 coming from Guernsey and 169 from Lowland, due to issue a statement on Wednesday.

The Channel Islands are expected to request additional data from some vessels without providing the final permits France requires.

As tensions escalated over political and emotional tensions in May, the British government sent a British naval vessel to Jersey after French ships blocked St Helier in Jersey to protest the decision. A French minister even threatened to cut off power supplies to these French-supplied islands.

France’s European Minister Clément Beaune said last week that patience with Britain is waning over post-Brexit fishing rights issues.

“We have reached the limit of our patience. We continue our fight.

Brexit briefing

Follow the big issues that arise as the UK separates from the EU. Get a Brexit Briefing in your inbox every Thursday. Sign up here.

A UK government spokesperson said it had issued around 1,600 many licenses to allow EU ships to operate in all UK waters, including the 12nm-200nm Exclusive Economic Zone. A total of 105 larger EU vessels are currently licensed for the 6nm-12nm region, of which 88 were French.

Of France’s 87 requests for boats under 12 meters, only 47 fully met the conditions under consideration, an additional 35 did not have “sufficient” supporting evidence and 5 were not.

“Our approach was reasonable and fully consistent with the promises of the trade cooperation agreement,” the spokesperson said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/22f5d2f6-6ab9-4f6b-9a9a-8b8073cca1a6 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos