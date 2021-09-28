China blocks US aircraft sales, Commerce Secretary saysExBulletin





Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo, pictured in June, presents her economic program. One of the goals is to increase semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. Drew Angerer / Getty Images .

Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the Chinese government is blocking its airlines from buying tens of billions of dollars worth of U.S.-made planes in the latest U.S. complaint over China’s economic policies.

“The Chinese government is delaying this,” Raimondo told NPR. “They don’t respect intellectual property and steal intellectual property from American companies. They put up all kinds of different barriers for American companies to do business in China.”

The comments came in an interview ahead of a speech Tuesday describing his economic agenda, which includes tackling China’s economic influence and dealing with long-standing US issues with the Chinese government’s treatment of US companies.

The United States must also counter China for human rights reasons, the Commerce Secretary said. The Chinese government is holding 1.5 million people belonging to the ethnic Uyghur minority group in internment camps and has effectively established a high-tech surveillance state in areas where large numbers of Uyghurs live.

Although she said last week that she would work to improve U.S. trade relations with China and lead delegations of U.S. leaders there, Raimondo told NPR that the Biden administration would try to work more with the U.S. European allies to develop technological regulations and standards with countries that “support our democratic values”.

Focus on semiconductor manufacturing in the United States

Raimondo is also pushing for more investment in the U.S. manufacturing sector, which fell as companies moved jobs overseas decades ago. She wants more attention to strengthening supply chains that have proven to be vulnerable during the pandemic.

Its projectors are particularly oriented towards semiconductors, which today are mainly manufactured in Taiwan, South Korea, China and Japan. The United States is 12%. Semiconductor chips are necessary for the operation of smartphones and many other electronic devices.

“Once upon a time America was a world leader in semiconductor manufacturing,” said Raimondo. “In the search for cheap labor, we lost this lead. So we need to invest in America, get companies to make chips in America, have a skilled workforce, strengthen national supply chains, domestic manufacturing here. This is what is essential. This is how we are going to be competitive on a global scale. “

Raimondo urges the House to pass the Chips for America Act, which would spend $ 52 billion to help boost semiconductor manufacturing in the United States. The measure has already been adopted by the Senate.

More generous family leave policies

In a broad interview with Morning Edition, Raimondo said more liberal policies for children and dependents would make the United States more competitive economically.

“You cannot be competitive if women cannot engage productively in the labor market because they do not have access to childcare services or care for their elderly relatives.” , she said. “We cannot be globally competitive if we are the only industrialized country without paid family leave, which seriously affects the productivity of our workers.”

While business leaders can be expected to oppose any idea of ​​raising corporate taxes and taxes on the wealthy, Raimondo said he heard some say they would be willing to pay higher taxes personally but want corporate tax to be “competitive”.

“I think it is widely recognized that some tax increases are needed to pay for these investments,” she said, in areas such as childcare infrastructure, vocational training, the slowdown in the economy. climate change and increasing broadband access.

Increase access to broadband in cities and rural areas

A problem such as broadband access has different solutions depending on where a person lives. While a higher percentage of rural residents do not have broadband access, 19% of rural households versus 14% of urban households, the majority of people without broadband live in urban areas.

In rural areas, companies have not built the infrastructure because it is not economically viable, while in urban areas, some people cannot afford to pay for Internet access. “So we have to solve this problem,” said Raimondo.

She also said the Biden administration would work to help areas that were previously supported by coal mining jobs. Coal jobs have collapsed in recent years, mainly due to market forces, but the Biden administration is also pushing for renewables.

Raimondo said the administration wanted mining areas to “move away from coal as quickly as possible,” but added: “You can’t say,” Coal is going to go away, you are going to lose all your jobs, good luck. . “You have to be there to help people in these communities find jobs, bring new industries there.”

Lilly Quiroz, Scott Saloway and Milton Guevara produced and edited the audio interview.

