



The UK government recently announced plans to add fluoride to water to reduce tooth decay. A bill to support this is being passed by the National Assembly.

Tooth decay is a very common disease. In the UK, children between the ages of 6 and 10 are the most common reason for hospitalization. Too much refined sugar and not brushing your teeth enough can cause plaque to build up. It can cause holes in the teeth (caries), dental abscesses, and tooth loss. Anyone can experience tooth decay, but it disproportionately affects low-income people. Tooth decay also means that nearly 40,000 children will need an extraction at an NHS cost of 65 million per year.

Resolving cavities not only reduces the number of people suffering from complications, but also reduces the burden on NHS services and can redirect money to other services. Expanding your water fluoridation plan is one effective way to do this.

Caries prevention

About 25 countries worldwide are already adding fluoride to drinking water. In the UK, 6 million people use fluoridated water, either because of local water fluoridation schemes or because the drinking water in the area contains naturally higher levels of fluoride.

Fluoride is a naturally occurring mineral found in water in varying amounts depending on where you live. It is often added to toothpaste and mouthwash because it has been shown to strengthen teeth and reduce cavities. Since 1964 it has also been added to drinking water in some parts of the UK. Studies show that 1 mg of fluoride per liter of water is needed to fix tooth decay.

Studies have shown that adding fluoride to water reduces tooth decay by 28% in 5-year-old children living in poor neighborhoods, reducing the chance of having their teeth removed in the hospital by about 50%. In affluent areas, fluoride in water reduced cavities by 17%.

Fluoride can reduce cavities in children. Petro Artem/Shutterstock

However, with the proposal of more people adding fluoride to drinking water, concerns have been raised about the safety of fluoride, especially among those who believe it can cause serious harm, such as cancer, birth defects, thyroid problems and neurological damage. Although some studies have claimed to show an association between fluoridation and various harms, these studies did not support academic scrutiny because they did not carefully consider other factors that could affect outcomes, such as smoking, obesity, or age.

There is no reliable scientific evidence that adding minimal fluoride to water can cause cancer or other diseases. However, we have good evidence that fluoride is effective in reducing cavities and is a safe way to do so. In the UK, governments are required to report regularly on the health of people living in fluoridated areas. The most recent report on fluoride safety once again found that there are significant benefits to using fluoride in water, but there is no evidence that it is harmful to health.

This means that fluoride in drinking water (and if toothpaste is swallowed) can cause spots (fluorosis) in the development of permanent teeth. This is usually mild and studies conducted in the UK did not show higher levels of severe dental fluorosis or higher levels of dissatisfaction with the appearance of teeth in fluoridated areas compared to fluoridated areas. Bone development problems (called skeletal fluorosis) may develop. However, this only occurs where the naturally present levels of fluoride in water are very high, sometimes as high as 10 times the levels seen in fluoridation schemes. Neither of these conditions is an issue in countries where water fluoride levels are controlled.

More than 400 million people worldwide, including Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Ireland, drink fluoridated water. These countries do not report the detrimental effects of fluoridation. In the UK, children living in fluoridated areas like Birmingham and Newcastle have lower cavities and fewer hospitalizations for dental problems.

Tooth decay remains a significant burden on people and on the NHS. In other parts of the UK, adding fluoride to water will be a safe and effective way to improve dental health for many people.

