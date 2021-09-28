US justice plans to continue operating for 2 weeks in the event of a government shutdown





The federal judiciary retains some capacity to remain open, to avoid holidays The judiciary has relied in the past on balances of fees, other funds

Federal courts should be able to maintain operations for about two weeks if Congress does not pass a law by Thursday to avoid a partial government shutdown, the chairman of the judiciary’s decision-making body said on Tuesday.

Barring a still elusive political deal in Congress, funding for most federal agencies will expire at midnight Thursday. Many government functions would be paralyzed on Friday during the second federal shutdown in three years.

As with previous closings, however, the federal judiciary retains some ability to remain open and avoid time off by using balances from court fees and other funds not dependent on Congress appropriation of new funding. .

U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan, chair of the executive committee of the U.S. Judicial Conference, which sets policy for the judiciary, said the potential government shutdown was briefly discussed at the body’s meeting on Tuesday.

“The justice system will not close its doors and the justice workers will go to work on Friday,” she told reporters afterwards. “If we have a shortage of funds, we should be able to maintain operations for about two weeks.”

Eagan, who is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, added that after this period, more advice would be needed on next steps from the U.S. Courts Administration Office, the administrative agency for the judiciary.

Charles Hall, spokesperson for the administrative office, said the office currently estimates that the courts can operate until about October 15 using funding sources such as court fees.

The last partial shutdown was during the Trump administration and ran from December 22, 2018 at midnight to January 25, 2019. The 35-day shutdown was the longest in US history.

Initially, during this shutdown, the judiciary estimated that it could only maintain operations for three weeks. But, it continued to operate throughout its business after determining that it had funds until January by delaying or postponing non-critical costs, including new hires, non-business travel and some contracts.

In the executive branch, federal workers, including law enforcement workers, can stay on if their absence puts life or property at risk. But many are expected to work unpaid until funding is approved. Those in less critical roles will be put on leave if the government closes.

(Editor’s note: This story has been updated with an estimated date federal courts could operate during a shutdown.)

Nate raymond

Nate Raymond reports to the federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/litigation/us-judiciary-expects-keep-operating-2-weeks-case-government-shutdown-2021-09-28/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos