United States: Capital Gazette shooter receives more than five life sentences | Crime News





The prosecutor said Jarrod Ramos, who killed five people in a newspaper in 2018, received the maximum sentence provided by law.

A U.S. judge has sentenced the gunman who killed five people in a 2018 mass shooting against the Capital Gazette newspaper in Annapolis, Maryland, to more than five life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Anne Colt Leitess, Anne Arundel County District Attorney, on Tuesday announced the conviction of Jarrod Ramos, who was convicted earlier this year of five counts of first degree murder, among other charges.

Leitess said Ramos had received the maximum sentence prescribed by law and praised family members of the victims who testified in court proceedings.

I think a lot of these people have been on a healing journey, and this day will hopefully be the next chapter for most of them, Leitess said at a press conference after the determination hearing. of the trouble.

Moments ago, Jarrod Ramos was sentenced to five terms of life without parole plus life plus 345 years. They will all work consecutively.

AnneArundelSAO (@AnneArundelSAO) September 28, 2021

Judge Michael Wachs highlighted what he called Ramoss’ lack of remorse before announcing the conviction.

To say that the accused displayed a callous and cruel disregard for the sanctity of human life is simply an understatement, the judge quoted by The Gazette said. What I am imposing is what the accused deserves.

Ramos killed five people in the Gazette newsroom in June 2018: Associate Editor Rob Hiaasen, 59; journalist Wendi Winters, 65; editorial page editor Gerald Fischman, 61; sports journalist John McNamara, 56, and Rebecca Smith, 34.

Prosecutors accused Ramos of planning to kill as many people as possible in an act of revenge after the newspaper published an article about a harassment conviction he received in 2011.

Ramos had pleaded guilty but not criminally responsible, arguing the Marylands version of a defense of insanity. A jury found him criminally responsible in July after a 12-day trial that was repeatedly delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Several of the victims’ relatives spoke at the sentencing hearing on Tuesday.

Montana Winters Geimer, daughter of Wendi Winters, said her mother woke up one morning, went to work and never returned.

The day she died was the worst day of my life, Geimer told Wachs, according to the Associated Press news agency. The hours of not knowing if she was alive or dead have lived in my nightmares ever since.

For years the United States has grappled with frequent mass shootings. The country recorded 611 mass shootings in 2020, a jump from 417 the year before, according to a USA Today analysis.

