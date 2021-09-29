Announcement of Winner of 3 Million Pollution-Free Flight Aviation Competition





Winners of the latest 3 million Zero Aviation Fund announced, including projects for wireless charging and replaceable aircraft battery packs for aircraft, will help UK airports tackle new types of electric and hydrogen aircraft, and will serve as a global leader in sustainable fuel production. It is based on the British ambition to lead. 15 million funding for first plants announced earlier this year

Transport Minister Grant Shapps today (29 September 2021) announced the winners of the latest 3 million competition focused on realizing zero-emission flight.

Water projects include wireless charging of electric airplanes, interchangeable battery packs to minimize flight turn times, and state-of-the-art fuel tanks for safe and efficient refueling of future flights.

Fifteen successful projects accounted for more than 700,000 shares, helping to advance innovative research and technology, which could help UK airports handle new types of electric and hydrogen aircraft.

Transport Minister Grant Shops said:

As the world resumes from the pandemic, investing in green aviation as part of the transport decarbonization agenda is essential.

Funding these innovative projects will help us move closer to our goals of reducing carbon, creating jobs and operating a zero-emission flight.

Today’s fund forms part of the government’s commitments in the Prime Minister’s Top Ten Plans for the Green Industrial Revolution, committing 3 million to research airport infrastructure for zero-emission flights this year.

Aviation Secretary Robert Court said:

As an island nation, aviation is essential to our future growth and we are planning to build better green from the pandemic.

As COP26 approaches, we further strengthen our efforts by funding technology that unlocks the flight of the future.

Earlier this year, the UK government announced an ambitious plan to become a global leader in sustainable aviation fuel production, launching 15 million Green Fuel, Green Skies competitions and announcing a consultation to mandate the use of sustainable aviation fuel in the UK by 2025. I did.

ZeroAvia CEO Val Miftakhov said:

We are delighted to have the opportunity to successfully undertake zero-emission flight infrastructure projects and show how important these projects are to the future of zero-emission aviation.

We believe that in the future, all aircraft will have hydrogen-electric engines. Because this is the only way to deliver truly zero-emission aircraft and comprehensively address the growing climate impacts. When using the first hydrogen-electric powertrains in 2024, operators must be able to fuel their aircraft with low-carbon hydrogen, and today’s announcement is a big step towards that.

Connected Places Catapult CEO Nicola Yates OBE said:

Connected Places Catapult is pleased to welcome 15 innovative projects to the TRIG: Zero Pollution Flight Program. The progress being made in this sector to enable sustainable air travel is exciting and an important step towards the UK’s successful transition to net zero.

The fund is the latest in a series of initiatives aimed at reducing emissions from flying and solidifying the UK’s position as a leader in green aviation.

As part of an award-winning 10-item initiative, the competition supports the initial development of a pioneering UK facility that can reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 70% on a life-cycle basis by converting everyday waste-like materials into jet fuel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gov.uk/government/news/winners-of-3-million-zero-emission-flight-aviation-competition-announced The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos