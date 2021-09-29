UK grants only 12 licenses to EU fishing boats, annoys France





The UK angered France by announcing on Tuesday that it would approve 12 of 47 new license applications from the European Union for small fishing vessels capable of fishing in territorial waters.

French fishermen are increasingly angry over how Britain has controlled EU boats from entering territorial waters after they have left the bloc.

London says it has sought “reasonable access”, issuing nearly 1,700 licenses to EU boats for fishing in the UK’s exclusive economic zone, which is defined as 12-200 miles from shore.

A total of 117 were issued in the 6-12 mile zone.

“With respect to 6 to 12 mile waters, EU ships must demonstrate a record of fishing activity in those waters,” the government said in a statement on Tuesday.

“We are considering applications for vessels less than 12 meters in length to fish in this area, and based on available evidence, we can grant licenses to 12 of 47 applications.”

However, French Maritime Minister Annick Girardin said the UK refused to apply the terms of the Brexit agreement.

“For political purposes, the British should not take the French fishing hostage,” she added.

Other applications were rejected due to insufficient evidence of fishing vessels operating in the area between 2012 and 2016, as set out in the post-Brexit agreement reached between London and Brussels last year.

“We continue to work with the Commission and French authorities and will consider the additional evidence provided to support the rest of the license application,” he added.

London claimed that it was “a reasonable and fully consistent approach in line with our commitment to the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA)”.

A list of successful ships will be announced on Wednesday.

France said it had received 87 applications, with inconsistencies over licenses for vessels that replaced older boats previously operating in the area.

