US justice seeks more judges in Oklahoma after Supreme Court ruling

United States Judicial Conference recommends five new district court judges in OklahomaApplication follows McGirt v. United States Supreme Court Oklahoma

(Reuters) – Federal judiciary asks Congress for five more judges in Oklahoma following landmark U.S. Supreme Court ruling that recognized parts of Oklahoma as Native American reserve lands and barred prosecutions by the state for crimes in these areas.

Tuesday’s request by the American Judicial Conference, the decision-making body of the judiciary, came on top of a recommendation it made to Congress earlier this year to create 79 new judge positions, mostly in district courts for help alleviate the growing workload nationwide.

In July 2020, the United States Supreme Court ruled that the site where a crime had been committed in Oklahoma should have been recognized as part of a reservation based on the historic Muscogee (Creek) Nation claim, placing it outside the jurisdiction of state authorities.

The 5-4 decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma meant that for the first time, much of eastern Oklahoma was legally considered reserve land. It was then extended to four other tribal nations in Oklahoma.

The decision turned criminal cases in the state upside down and shifted the prosecution of the most serious crimes on tribal lands from state court to federal or tribal court in much of eastern Oklahoma.

U.S. District Judge Claire Eagan, chairman of the Judicial Conference’s executive committee, told reporters after Tuesday’s meeting of the body that the Supreme Court’s ruling resulted in a soaring workload for a handful of federal judges.

Criminal cases pending by judge as of June 30 rose to 277, from 76 a year earlier in the Eastern District of Oklahoma. In the Northern District, they went from 70 to 208, said Eagan, a Tulsa-based judge who sits in that district.

“We’re going to need additional judges in Oklahoma to deal with this workload,” she said.

Legislation is currently pending in the US Senate to expand the justice system, including a bipartisan proposal to adopt the March Judicial Conference’s recommendation for 77 new district court judges.

The judiciary is also looking for two new appellate judges to the 9th United States Court of Appeals.

Tuesday’s proposal emerged from the biannual meeting of the 26-member Judicial Conference, its third held virtually during the pandemic.

Speakers invited to the closed-door meeting included U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland and several members of the U.S. House of Representatives and Senate Judiciary Committees. Eagan declined to detail what they discussed.

Nate raymond

Nate Raymond reports to the federal judiciary and litigation. He can be reached at [email protected]

