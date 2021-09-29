Another lockdown this winter? Describe UK government’s plan to deal with rising cases of Covid-19





The UK completed the final phase of its long-awaited closure roadmap by easing most of the remaining COVID-19 restrictions on July 19.

This freedom day change was delayed from its initial target date of June 21, but was delayed by four weeks due to the rapid spread of the Delta variant.

The number of new coronavirus cases has fluctuated since measures across the UK were eased, and the government on September 14 outlined winter plans to tackle a potential spike in infections.

The strategy didn’t mention further lockdowns, but an exclusive i survey found that half of Brits believe that nationwide restrictions will be introduced this winter.

Half of Britons believe a fourth national lockdown is likely during the winter.

What did the closing vote say?

Political editor Hugo Gye said in a poll conducted by Redfield & Wilton Strategies that most people expect infections to rise sharply in the coming months.

More than 70% believe the number of cases will increase significantly during the winter, including nearly a third saying it is likely.

The government’s COVID-19 Plan B, which includes making masks compulsory in more spaces and reintroducing social distancing, is supported by 71% and only against 13%.

A more aggressive approach, including a nationwide lockdown, is supported by 61% and opposed by 19%. When asked if they thought a full closure would be possible by the end of 2021, 48% said yes and 25% said no.

Survey results show that most people support a complete state shutdown (Photo: AFP/Getty).

Overall, the polls show broad acceptance of how governments are handling the current pandemic, with 46% happy with how things are going and 29% disagreeing.

Redfield & Wilton interviewed 1,500 British adults weighted as representative samples of the population.

Investigative Director Philip van Scheltinga said: Our follow-up shows that the public broadly believes that the government is taking the right steps to combat the epidemic.

That said, the results of this poll show that the public will strongly support re-enacting coronavirus restrictions if the government deems it necessary.

Will there be lockdown in winter?

When the government announced its COVID-19 winter plan, it included Plan A and Plan B to deal with the surge in cases, but no mention of closures.

But if the NHS faces a catastrophic collapse or the country is hit by a strain that evades existing vaccines, it leaves the door to Plan C open to the possibility of nationwide Covid restrictions.

After the plan was unveiled, Health Minister Sajid Javid acknowledged that the government should be vigilant in the face of the potential for such tensions to emerge.

Covid Winter Plan Explained: How Boris Johnson’s Strategy To Avoid Lockdown Works And What Plan B Means

He told BBC Breakfast: No one wants to see another closure. I don’t think we need to see another lock. I think the vaccine works.

But I think it’s irresponsible for any health minister in the world to say that this is 100% ruled out.

Especially because you don’t know if there will be a vaccine escape variant that doesn’t work with the current suite of vaccines at some point in the next year, the year after, or the year after that.

Boris Johnson argued that he was convinced that winter plans should be sufficient to prevent the introduction of blanket restrictions.

The prime minister, announcing the measures at a press conference, said: “When the ratio to immunity is high, small changes can make a bigger difference and give us the confidence that we don’t have to go back to the locks we used to have.

Before releasing the winter plan, a senior government scientist said an emergency plan had been drawn up for the October fire shutdown if hospitalizations continued at current levels and NHS overload was threatened.

The government has suggested additional restrictions on the spread of a new strain of coronavirus infection (COVID-19) in the UK. (Photo: Getty Images)Covid winter plans?

According to plan A, the additional restrictions will not apply again during the winter. This means that pubs, restaurants and shops can remain open and there is no limit to the number of people you can meet.

Instead, the government will hope to circumvent additional legally binding restrictions by distributing the booster vaccine to everyone over the age of 50, providing the vaccine to those under 16, and encouraging annual flu vaccine intake.

Javid recommends that people wear face masks in crowded, confined spaces where they come into contact with people they don’t normally meet this winter, but it’s not mandatory.

The health minister also said people should try to meet outdoors as much as possible, and if meeting indoors, ensure that the space is well ventilated.

However, if these restrictions are not in effect, Plan B will be in effect. This will be triggered by an increase in the number of infections or a certain threshold of COVID-19 deaths, but will depend on the pressures hospitals are facing with coronavirus patients.

This emergency strategy could see returning mandatory masks in some settings, such as public transport, and rolling out vaccine passports for access to nightclubs.

Johnson suggested that various actions could come at different times. What I want to stress about Plan B is that your inventory contains several different shots and you don’t have to play them all at once from a distance. working step by step.

