



Ministers plan to ease restrictions on research in gene-edited crops in the UK by the end of 2021 as part of a post-Brexit plan to liberalize rules governing genetic manipulation in agriculture.

Environment Minister George Eustice will announce on Wednesday that it will pave the way for the commercial production of crops made using gene editing, a form of genetic engineering that does not involve introducing DNA from another species.

This follows a consensus on departure from EU regulations that treat gene editing like any other genetic modification and impose strict restrictions on its use. However, the EU announced its own consultations on gene editing in April.

“Gene editing has the ability to utilize the genetic resources that nature has provided,” said Eustice. “It is a tool that can help us. . . To address the biggest challenges we face in relation to food security, climate change and biodiversity loss.”

The government plans to ease restrictions on crop research by the end of this year through legal means. This eliminates the lengthy and costly licensing process, instead requiring researchers to notify the Ministry of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs of each field trial.

This will be followed by basic legislation that adjusts the definition of genetic modification to exclude gene editing, a process that the government claims to “create new varieties similar to those that can be produced more slowly by natural breeding processes.”

Ministers will also review the UK’s approach to genetically modified organisms in the “long term”.

These changes have been made despite an anti-gene editing campaign by environmental groups, which insists that genetic manipulation should be treated the same as genetic modification and carries unknown risks.

Liz O’Neill, director of GM Freeze, a campaign group that includes the Friends of Earth and Soils Association, said:

“The UK government wants the safety net of adequate public protection free of high technology, but our food, farms and natural environment must be better.”

She added: “GM Freeze’s submission to this consultation has raised widespread concern over Defra’s proposal to dismantle GM safeguards, but this announcement suggests that the minister is not listening.”

Officials hope these changes will pave the way for new solutions to pests and diseases, such as the virus yellow, which has worsened in the UK since it attacked sugar beets and banned a pesticide called neonicotinoid. These attack aphids spread disease, but also pose a danger to bees.

However, GM Freeze says many gene-edited crops are “designed to withstand repeated application of certain herbicides”, which could increase pesticide use. They also “have no control over them because they’re patented,” the group said.

Individual people’s responses to the advice were dominated by anti-rule campaigns, with 87% of individuals arguing that risks outweigh benefits. However, the majority of academic and public sector groups said they supported the change.

Gene-edited crops are still subject to rules such as the introduction of “new foods” that require premarket approval. Ministers also hope to liberalize the rules for gene editing in livestock, but the initial changes made to field trials will not affect animals being tested in laboratories.

