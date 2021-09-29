Britain will be very disappointed if Scott Morrison does not attend the Cop26 climate summit | Cop26: Glasgow Climate Change Conference 2021





The British High Commissioner for Australia has warned that Scott Morrison will be very disappointed if he does not attend the climate summit in Glasgow amid growing pressure to address emissions reduction ambitions.

In an interview with ABC Radio National on Wednesday, Vicki Treadell warned that Australia risks falling behind if it does not embrace its net zero-emissions target by 2050 and more ambitious interim targets at the Cop26 conference, which is attended by hundreds of world leaders.

Morrison changed its rhetoric about reducing emissions, suggesting that he wants to achieve net zero by 2050 but has yet to convince his coalition partner the Nationals to make that goal an official government policy.

A government member of the House of Representatives said Energy and Emissions Reduction Secretary Angus Taylor had personally floated the idea that the coalition could adopt a plan to reach net zero without meeting its target.

On Tuesday, Morrison met with Liberal MPs from the periphery and big cities to quell concerns that the government might not announce new targets.

In recent days, Morrison has even refused to commit to attending the Cop26 climate summit in Glasgow in November, not to mention lowering the Australia 2030 target set six years ago by 26-28%. There are many criticisms that this goal is inconsistent with the goals of the Paris Agreement.

On Wednesday, Treadell said the UK would be very fond of it. [Morrison] I very much hoped to attend, but I haven’t received confirmation yet. Britain would be very disappointed if Morrison did not attend, but the UK will in any case demand more ambitious goals from Australia, she told Radio National.

Treadell wants the UK to make a clear and unwavering commitment to all countries to zero net emissions by 2050, and has urged Morrison to turn Morrison’s aspirations into a firm commitment.

Tredel said he was certain he would hit net zero by 2050 and needed a way to measure progress, which explains the current emphasis on his mid-term 2030 and 2035 targets.

British High Commissioner Vicki Treadell to Australia. Photo: Lukas Coch/AAP

Tredel argued that the Australian government would exceed its 26-28% emission reduction target, arguing that an analysis of travel directions and levels of increase could reset the tentative target to those levels. of expectation.

Treadell said now is the time to raise emissions reduction targets. International and domestic pressures for this are stronger than ever. So we either seize the opportunity to move into a low-emission, zero-emissions future, or we fall behind.

The world is moving in that direction and none of us want Australia to be left behind. Australia has tremendous potential to become a leader in climate action.

On Wednesday, Treasury Secretary Josh Frydenberg attended a press conference with Secretary of Emergency Management and Senator Bridget McKenzie. Void rather than worth

She said it would be easy for MPs Gu Yong or Wentworth to openly accept the net-zero target before the government takes a stand. Because the real impact on the way of life of wealthy voters will be close to zero. Australian Financial Review on Tuesday.

Frydenberg, who annoyed Kuomintang opponents by providing an economic rationale for net zero emissions, told reporters that the debate should not be seen as a dichotomous choice between urban and local voters.

On Wednesday, McKenzie revised her previous comment to suggest that there is a lawmaker there. Josh is not one of them. [Dave] Sharma [the member for Wentworth] I am not one of those who are sober about climate change and want to gain popularity without understanding the consequences of these decisions.

The remark undermines McKenzies’ early intervention and alters the goal of an independent legislator challenging the Liberals for a lack of climate action on behalf of his Liberal Coalition peers.

Morrison personally told Liberal MPs that despite open debate among coalition partners over net zero, Nationals leader Barnaby Joyce is playing a positive role in the debate.

On Wednesday, the government of New South Wales, a coalition of free nations, increased pressure to set more ambitious national climate targets for 2030 by promising to cut the state’s emissions in half over the next decade.

Morrison is also under pressure to break Australia’s ambitions on a recent visit to the US. When Joe Biden meets in Glasgow for the climate summit in November, he urged all nations to bring their greatest possible ambitions to the table and continue to increase their common ambitions over time.

Former EU Trade Commissioner Cecilia Malmstrm has warned that Australia is increasingly isolated from climate action.

The Australian government is concerned that the European Union’s new carbon tariffs could affect jobs in Australia, despite significant savings in key exports in the first phase of the plan.

